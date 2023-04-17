The former soap star has revealed that she "cried" when having to hand over her phone before entering the jungle for its 12th season, which she competed in when just 22 years old.

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan is returning to the Jungle for ITV's I'm a Celebrity... South Africa specials – however, she promises that she her "mindset will be very different this time around" to her 2012 debut.

"When I went in the jungle the first time, I didn't prepare at all," she said ahead of ITV's South African series.

Helen Flanagan on I'm a Celeb in 2012. ITV

"I didn't have a clue what I had let myself in for and I cried even when my phone got taken off me after landing in Australia. I want to make my children proud when I take part this time."

She added that she's "grown up a lot" since taking part in the show 10 years ago, saying: "It's going to be different. I was only 22 back then and I am 32 now.

"I've had three children and I've gone through three labours! I won't not finish the trials because my mindset will be very different this time around."

The actress took part in I'm a Celeb's 2012 run, camping with EastEnders star Charlie Brooks, Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts, boxer David Haye and Made in Chelsea's Hugo Taylor among others, before coming in seventh place.

She has since returned to Coronation Street as Rosie Webster for a year and appeared on Celebrity Juice, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Celebrity Wedding Planner, Lorraine and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

Flanagan will be taking part in the ITV spin-off with Amir Khan, Shaun Ryder, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell and other cast members as they face another set of Bushtucker Trials in South Africa.

I'm a Celebrity... South Africa will air from Monday 24th April on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

