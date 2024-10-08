Speaking at a Q&A for season 2 of the legal drama, executive producer Simon Heath revealed that the team already have "an idea for a third season", which would be "very different" from the show's most recent run.

Creator Ben Richards was first asked whether he would consider bringing back any characters from season 2, after that season told an entirely different story from season 1, in a different city and with different characters.

Richards said: "Probably you're better off asking [executive producers] Mr [Simon] Heath or Miss [Emma] Luffingham about this. I think that's a conversation to be had."

Adeel Akhtar as Sam in Showtrial. BBC / World Productions

He continued: "I mean, the difficulty is always, without wishing to sound cheesy – I can see some of the other actors here who've been in it who made it brilliant – it's such an ensemble piece. That's the problem, it'd be hard to keep one [of them].

"And obviously, the suspects have gone. And I love the suspects every time as well, and I'd like to see more of the suspects and the suspects have gone. But sometimes maybe that's just the thing, you’ve just got to just kill them and move on."

Meanwhile, Heath then added: "I mean, never say never, but the way the show is set up is… I think the creative freedom to be able to start something from scratch allows you… I mean, we've got an idea for a third season, and a particular way into a murder file that would be very different and would require a different set of characters. Maybe the BBC will commission both."

The second season of Showtrial stars Adeel Akhtar as Sam Malik, a defence attorney representing a police officer, Justin Mitchell (Michael Socha), who is accused of murdering a prominent climate activist in a hit and run.

Showtrial is available to stream in full now on BBC iPlayer.

