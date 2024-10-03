RadioTimes.com caught up with Akhtar exclusively at a photoshoot for Radio Times magazine, and asked whether he was at all worried about starring in a show dealing with contentious issues around the morality of disruptive protest and the treatment of the police in modern society.

"No, it didn't really worry me," he responded. "I think when you're doing something with good writing, when you're part of a good TV show, there is always a bit of contention and a little bit of risk-taking that you have to sort of be alright with.

"And I feel like this particular TV programme is good to be out in the world, just because of the stuff that I've already said – it allows for people to look at other people's arguments and wonder if they can see it from another person's perspective.

"And I think that's a good thing to put in the world."

Michael Socha as Justin and Adeel Akhtar as Sam in Showtrial. BBC / World Productions

Alongside Akhtar, Showtrial season 2 also stars Michael Socha, Nathalie Armin, Joe Dempsie, Barney Fishwick, Fisayo Akinade, Tom Padley and Kerrie Hayes, among others.

Creator Ben Richards revealed why he decided not to bring back any season 1 characters for season 2 in a recent Q&A, explaining: "I think in the end, it was a kind of all or nothing thing, you sort of can't do 'a bit'."

He continued: "And I think that was the problem. And for sort of basic realism, it would just be really implausible to have the same lawyers on another huge case like that.

"So I think we just decided best to go with the more realistic scenario, which is another case in another town, different lawyers.

"And keeping one would have actually just felt really odd."

Showtrial will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 6th October.

