They travel to the coastal estate of Nevile's aunt, Lady Tressilian (Huston), along with Nevile's new wife Kay (Keene), and tensions are naturally running high.

The synopsis for the drama says: "Add to this a long-suffering lady’s companion, a mysterious gentleman’s valet, an exiled cousin with a grudge, a venerable family lawyer, an inquisitive orphan and a French con man, and soon there will be murder.

Mimi Keene as Kay Elliott in Towards Zero. BBC

"A troubled detective must rediscover his purpose to untangle a toxic web of jealousy, deceit and dysfunction. Can he solve the crime before another victim meets their death?

"An explosive love triangle, a formidable matriarch and a house party of enemies. All compelled… Towards Zero."

Anjelica Huston as Lady Tressilian in Towards Zero. BBC

Rhys plays Inspector Leach, while the cast also includes Clarke Peters (Eric), Anjana Vasan (Black Mirror), and Jack Farthing (The Serial Killer's Wife), Jackie Clune (Motherland), Grace Doherty (Call the Midwife), Khalil Gharbia (Mary & George) and Adam Hugill (Sherwood).

Upon the release of the images, writer Rachel Bennette said in a statement: "These are among the richest and most complex of Christie's characters, and I was captivated from the first by the charisma, in particular, of her female characters.

Anjana Vasan as Mary Aldin in Towards Zero BBC

"It has been thrilling to bring them all to life in this disturbing tale of truth and lies, love and hate, a story which unfolds amidst the dark, cinematic glamour of the 1930s, yet feels startlingly of our time."

Matthew Rhys as Inspector Leach in Towards Zero. BBC

Agatha Christie's Towards Zero will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2025.

