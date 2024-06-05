The official synopsis says: "With unfinished business between the former childhood sweethearts, plus the presence of Nevile’s new wife Kay, tensions are running high.

"Add to this a long-suffering lady’s companion, a mysterious gentleman’s valet, an exiled cousin with a grudge, a venerable family lawyer, an inquisitive orphan and a French con man, and soon there will be murder.

"A troubled detective must rediscover his purpose to untangle a toxic web of jealousy, deceit and dysfunction. Can he solve the crime before another victim meets their death? An explosive love triangle, a formidable matriarch and a house party of enemies. All compelled… Towards Zero."

The cast of Towards Zero. BBC

Nevile will be played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Wilderness), while Audrey will be played by Ella Lily Hyland (Black Doves), Lady Tressilian will be played by Anjelica Huston (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) and Kay will be played by Mimi Keene (Sex Education).

Other central roles will be taken on by Jackie Clune (Motherland), Grace Doherty (Call the Midwife), Jack Farthing (Rain Dogs), Khalil Gharbia (Mary & George), Adam Hugill (Sherwood), Clarke Peters (Eric), Matthew Rhys (IF) and Anjana Vasan (Black Mirror).

Anjelica Huston said in a statement: "I have long been a fan of Agatha Christie and the murder-mystery genre and always love the opportunity to film in England.

"I am thrilled to be working with director Sam Yates and this wonderful cast, and excited to play the clever and dignified Camilla, Lady Tressilian."

Meanwhile, Lindsay Salt, director of BBC drama said: "For a writer whose work remains globally famous yet quintessentially British, it feels incredibly fitting that Towards Zero has attracted such a dazzling array of UK talent on both sides of the camera, alongside some exciting international names and Hollywood royalty.

"It’s an honour to partner with Agatha Christie Limited and Mammoth Screen to bring this tense, surprising and magnetic new adaptation to BBC iPlayer and BBC One."

Last year's Agatha Christie adaptation, Murder Is Easy, aired over the Christmas period in 2023, and averaged 7 million viewers across both of its episodes.

Agatha Christie's Towards Zero will air on BBC One.

