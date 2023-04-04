Cooper stars in the series alongside actors including Jack Farthing, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo and Adrian Edmondson, while Anna Chancellor and Camille Coduri are among those popping up for minor roles.

Brand new drama series Rain Dogs is now available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer, and it stars Daisy May Cooper in the central role as Costella, a single mother struggling to make ends meet.

The film comes from author Cash Carraway and is made up of eight half-hour episodes. But who else appears in the cast and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Rain Dogs.

Rain Dogs cast

Here are the main cast members and characters in Rain Dogs. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Daisy May Cooper as Costello

Jack Farthing as Selby

Fleur Tashjian as Iris

Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo as Gloria

Adrian Edmondson as Lenny

Anna Chancellor as Allegra

Sam Hazeldine as Paul

Stephen Wight as Brett

Tom Durant-Pritchard as Richard

Steve Toussaint as the Duke

Dragos Mostenescu as Konstantin

Camille Coduri as Donna

Karl Pilkington as Simon

Daisy May Cooper plays Costello

HBO

Who is Costello? Costello is a single mother struggling to make ends meet while living in London.

Where have I seen Daisy May Cooper? Cooper is best known as one of the creators and stars in BBC Three sitcom This Country, in which she played Kerry Mucklowe. She has since starred in The Witchfinder, Am I Being Unreasonable?, Avenue 5 and The Personal History of David Copperfield, as well as appearing on Taskmaster.

Jack Farthing plays Selby

BBC/Sid Gentle Films/HBO/James Pardon

Who is Selby? Selby is Costello's upper-class university friend and a notoriously bad influence, who at the start of the series is released from prison after serving a year's sentence.

Where have I seen Jack Farthing? Farthing is known for his roles as George in Poldark, Freddie in Blandings and Richard in Chloe, while he has also appeared in the films Burn Burn Burn, Official Secrets, The Lost Daughter, and Spencer.

Fleur Tashjian plays Iris

BBC/Sid Gentle/HBO/James Pardon

Who is Iris? Iris is Costello's daughter.

Where have I seen Fleur Tashjian? Rain Dogs is Tashjian's first on-screen credit.

Ronke Adékoluẹjo plays Gloria

BBC/Sid Gentle/HBO/James Pardon

Who is Gloria? Gloria is one of Costello's best friends.

Where have I seen Ronke Adékoluẹjo? Adékoluẹjo is best-known as Jack in Alex Rider, as well as for appearing in Doctor Who, Cuckoo, Ready Player One, and Christopher Robin.

Adrian Edmondson plays Lenny

BBC/Sid Gentle/HBO/James Pardon

Who is Lenny? Lenny is a proudly perverted man who Costello does odd jobs for.

Where have I seen Adrian Edmondson? Comedian and actor Edmondson is known for his roles in series such as The Young Ones, Bottom, The Pact, A Spy Among Friends, Back to Life, Save Me, EastEnders, Bancroft and War & Peace, as well as in the film Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Anna Chancellor plays Allegra

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Who is Allegra? Allegra is Selby's wealthy and cold mother.

Where have I seen Anna Chancellor? Chancellor is known for appearing in films including Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy and Mrs Harris Goes to Paris. She has also been seen in the series Pride and Prejudice, Hotel Portofino, Spooks, Silent Witness, Inside No. 9, Pramface, Shetland, The Split and Death in Paradise.

Sam Hazeldine plays Paul

BBC/Sid Gentle/HBO/James Pardon

Who is Paul? Paul is a man Gloria meets and starts a relationship with.

Where have I seen Sam Hazeldine? Hazeldine has appeared in series such as Peaky Blinders, Silent Witness, Midsomer Murders, Temple, Slow Horses, The Witcher and The Sandman, as well as films including The Huntsman: Winter's War, and The Last Duel.

Stephen Wight plays Brett

BBC/Sid Gentle/HBO/James Pardon

Who is Brett? Brett is a man who Costello meets in a shop, who later offers her a room in his flat.

Where have I seen Stephen Wight? Wight has previously appeared in many series including Screw, Andor, Silent Witness, Manhunt, Sherlock, I May Destroy You, Bluestone 42, Threesome, and The Paradise.

Tom Durant-Pritchard plays Richard

BBC/Sid Gentle/HBO/James Pardon

Who is Richard? Richard is a photographer sent to take pictures of Costello for an article.

Where have I seen Tom Durant-Pritchard? Durant-Pritchard is known for his roles in This is Going to Hurt, Feel Good, The Windsors, The Crown and Taboo.

Steve Toussaint plays the Duke

BBC/Sid Gentle/HBO/James Pardon

Who is the Duke? The Duke is Gloria's father who runs a funeral parlour.

Where have I seen Steve Toussaint? Toussaint has appeared in critically acclaimed recent dramas House of the Dragon, It's a Sin and Small Axe: Red White and Blue, as well as series including Our Girl, Death in Paradise, Lewis, and Scott & Bailey.

Dragos Mostenescu plays Konstantin

BBC/Sid Gentle/HBO/James Pardon

Who is Konstantin? Konstantin runs the peep show at which Costello works.

Where have I seen Dragos Mostenescu? Romanian actor Mostenescu has recently had a small role in Prime Video series The Power.

Camille Coduri plays Donna

BBC/Sid Gentle/HBO/Simon Ridgway

Who is Donna? Donna is Costello's mother.

Where have I seen Camille Coduri? Coduri is best known for playing Jackie Tyler, Rose's mother, in Doctor Who, while she has also appeared in Big Boys, King Gary, Death in Paradise and This Time with Alan Partridge.

Tanya Moodie plays Serena

BBC/Sid Gentle/HBO/Simon Ridgway

Who is Serena? Serena runs a women's refuge.

Where have I seen Tanya Moodie? Moodie has previously appeared in series including Motherland, The Man Who Fell to Earth, A Discovery of Witches, Ten Percent and Sherlock, and films such as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Empire of Light. She was also recently cast in the second season of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Karl Pilkington plays Simon

BBC/Sid Gentle/HBO/Gary Moyes

Who is Simon? Simon is a debt collector.

Where have I seen Karl Pilkington? Pilkington is best-known for his collaborations with Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, on The Ricky Gervais Podcast and An Idiot Abroad. He has acted in series including Derek, Sick of It and The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe.

Rain Dogs is available in full on BBC iPlayer now.

