The Power release date: When Naomi Alderman’s dystopian series comes to Amazon

If you’re after your next slice of dystopian fiction, then upcoming Amazon Prime thriller The Power could be cause for excitement.

Advertisement

The series, which is based on Naomi Alderman’s 2016 Baileys Women’s Prize-winning novel of the same name, was first announced back in February 2019 and should hit our screens at some point this year.

As well as boasting an exciting premise, there is also an all-star cast attached to the project. In February 2021 Catastrophe star Rob Delaney and The Shawshank Redemption star Tim Robbins joined the cast, which already included Leslie Mann.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Power.

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is The Power’s release date?

Details about at what point we can expect to see it on Amazon are still a bit thin on the ground at this stage – but we’ll let you know as soon as more information is announced. We do know that production got underway last year, and it is hoped that it might arrive at some point in 2021.

When it does arrive, you can watch The Power for free with a 30-day trial for Amazon Prime.

What is The Power about?

The series is set in a dystopian future where all teenaged girls have developed the ability to electrocute people using just their hands. When the teenagers find they are able to awaken this power in older woman as well, women across the world begin to seize power, becoming the dominant gender and in some cases killing the men in their way.

Amazon says the first series will follow its characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Moldova as “the ‘Power” evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.”

The Power was a huge hit when it was released, drawing comparisons to Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale and featuring on Barack Obama’s list of his favourite books of the year.

Atwood is a huge admirer of Alderman – selecting her as a protégé in 2012 – and so here’s hoping The Power’s TV show adaptation will prove as influential and affecting as The Handmaid’s Tale‘s has done.

And Alderman has spoken of her delight that the show will be reaching a global audience, saying that she was “thrilled beyond words”.

She said, “The story is a global one, about the lives of women and men everywhere in the world, so I’m hugely excited that The Power will be sparking conversation and debate essentially… everywhere. We’re going to make something revolutionary and, dare I say it, electrifying.”

Who is in the cast of The Power?

The first star to be announced was Leslie Mann (Knocked Up, This Is 40) who will lead the cast for the series, taking on the role of Margot Cleary-Lopez.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The character is an up and coming American politician who is described by Amazon as “vital, charming and incredibly smart”.

The character description continues: “As her career takes flight, it’s her husband Rob and daughter Jos who privately feel the effects of her success most keenly; for one of them, where previously there was conflict now comes a greater understanding, and for the other where there was love, comes hurt and betrayal.”

Auli’i Cravalho, best known for her role voicing the titular hero in Disney film Moana, also joined the cast – playing Jos, the daughter of Mann’s character.

In January 2020, Amazon announced a host of new stars who would be joining the show. John Leguizamo (When They See Us) plays Rob, Margot’s partner who is apparently struggling as a husband, while Toheeb Jimoh (London Kills) stars as Tunde – described as a “young and charming Nigerian with big dreams” and Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan) plays Bernie Monke, a North London crime boss.

Also joining are newcomer Halle Bush as Allie, Ria Zmitrowicz (Mr Selfridge) as Roxy Monke, Nico Hiraga (Booksmart) as Ryan, Heather Agyepong (Noughts and Crosses) as Ndudi and Danielle Vega (A Fantastic Woman) as Sister Maria.

Towards the start of February 2021, it was revealed that The Shawshank Redemption star Tim Robbins would be joining the cast in a lead role, taking over from Rainn Wilson who had dropped out after previously being cast.

And later in the same month he was joined by a spate of other new cast members including Catastrophe star Rob Delaney in addition to Edwina Findley (Fear the Walking Dead), Alice Eve (Before We Go), and Zrinka Cvitešić (London Spy).

Other stars include Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen’s Gambit), Sam Buchanan (You Wouldn’t Adam and Eve It), Archie Rush (Black Mirror), Juliet Cowan (Cuckoo, Killed by My Debt) and Simbi Ajikawo (Top Boy, Youngers), also known as Little Simz.

The Power trailer

We’re still waiting for an official trailer, but we’ll post one here as soon as it arrives.

Advertisement

The Power book is available to buy if you want to read ahead. Looking for something to watch tonight? Check out our TV Guide.