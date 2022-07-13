According to Variety , Black Mirror's sixth season is "believed to be in production", with nine actors reportedly signed up to star in three episodes of the show.

The new cast for Black Mirror 's long-awaited sixth season has been revealed, with Breaking Bad 's Aaron Paul, I May Destroy You 's Paapa Essiedu and A Teacher's Kate Mara set to appear in upcoming episodes.

Joker star Zazie Beetz is reported to be joining the season 6 cast alongside The Fear Index's Josh Hartnett, Top Gun: Maverick's Danny Ramirez, The Rising's Clara Rugaard, This Is Us's Auden Thornton and We Are Lady Parts star Anjana Vasan.

Clara Rugaard, Paapa Essiedu, Anjana Vasan and Danny Ramirez. Getty

The upcoming season is expected to feature more episodes than its predecessor, which consisted of just three episodes.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Netflix for comment.

News broke in May that a "cinematic" sixth season of Charlie Brooker's anthology series Black Mirror was in the works at Netflix, three years after the show last aired.

Black Mirror originally aired on Channel 4 in 2011 and has since seen the likes of Rory Kinnear, Daniel Kaluuya, Hayley Atwell, Jon Hamm, Bryce Dallas Howard, Benedict Wong, Michaela Coel, Anthony Mackie and Miley Cyrus star in individual episodes.

With each episode featuring a new cast and storyline, the show looks at a number of different dystopian scenarios featuring futuristic technology that often brings with it unforeseen and unfortunate side effects.

After two series and a Christmas special aired on Channel 4, Netflix picked up the show for 12 episodes with three seasons and an interactive special – Bandersnatch – arriving on the platform.

Black Mirror is streaming now on Netflix.

