Joker 2 could be happening – cast, possible release date and what we know so far

DC Comics-based film Joker 2 is reportedly still in development although a new report alludes to a “planned sequel”.

Directed and produced by Todd Phillips, Joker was a box office hit in October 2019, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role and offering an alternative origin story for Batman’s infamous enemy.

The 2019 film grossed more than $1billion (£718million) at the box office and Phoenix won a number of accolades for his performance, including an Oscar for Best Actor, a BAFTA for Best Actor in a Leading Role and a Golden Globe for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama.

A new report in The Hollywood Reporter mentions “Joker and its planned sequel”, suggesting a follow-up is in the works – which is probably no surprise considering how successful the first one was.

This isn’t the first time there had been rumours of a sequel – in 2020, Phillips was reportedly in talks to return to the Batman villain’s story along with writer, Scott Silver.

So, here’s everything we know about Joker 2, including all the rumours and latest news.

Will there be a Joker 2?

The Joker was intended as a one-off movie with no further instalments but the first film does leave the door open for more.

While director Phillips has categorically said “we have no plan for a sequel”, that the film is “not set up” for a second serving and that they “pitched it as one movie”, the first movie ends with Arthur at Arkham State Hospital where he escapes from a therapy session, leaving bloody footsteps in his wake and many questions unanswered.

Other untold parts of the story that could be expanded on in a new film include when Batman’s parents are shot and killed in an alley by a rioter when Gotham City is overrun with chaos, and Arthur’s obsession with Sophie (Zazie Beetz).

Phillips alluded to the fact he had “bounced around ideas” about another Joker movie with Phoenix but claimed they had done that while making the first film “because that’s what you do sometimes”.

Joker 2 release date: When could Joker 2 be released?

There is no release date for Joker 2 as no concrete plans for the film have been revealed.

Production is likely a way off yet as director Phillips and writer Silver will probably take their time in a bid to recreate the success of the first film and tell the most engaging story for fans.

However, Joker was shot in 12 weeks and post-production was a relatively speedy process in comparison with other comic book films because there were no CGI pieces to be added.

Joker 2 cast: Will Joaquin Phoenix return?

It is widely expected Phoenix would return as the infamous Joker but this is not yet confirmed.

Actress Zazie Beetz may make a comeback as Sophie Dumond as she did not die in the original film.

It is highly unlikely Robert De Niro and Frances Conroy will return as Murray and Penny as they were killed by Arthur in the first film.

Joker 2 plot: What could happen in the sequel?

**Spoilers for Joker ahead**

At the end of Joker, Arthur Fleck had become his full Batman villain self after tearing through Gotham City following his disastrous appearance on Murray Franklin’s talk show.

The film ended with Arthur in Arkham State Hospital, skipping away from his psychotherapy session leaving bloody footprints behind.

We do know that the Clown Prince of Crime would go on to become arguably Batman’s biggest nemesis, so there’s certainly scope for more of Arthur’s character and villainous actions to be explored.

Bruce Wayne only appeared as a child in Joker, which appeared to be a deliberate move to keep the focus firmly on Arthur. Surely a sequel would have to bring in an antagonist for Fleck?

Of course, Joker 2 is merely a placeholder for a film that isn’t even confirmed yet – and CinemaBlend has theorised Arthur might not even be in the sequel at all.

They propose Phillips could take a similar approach to American Horror Story or Fargo, and focus on a different Gotham villain in the next film, choosing instead to explore different characters’ backstories in an anthology of films.

It’s clear Joker 2 really could go in any direction, so stay glued to this page and we’ll update it with any information or rumours as we have them.

Joker 2 trailer

There is no trailer for Joker 2 yet but we will update this page with more information as and when it is available.

