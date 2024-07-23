The trailer – which is mainly scored by a version of When You're Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You) – also heavily teases the whirlwind romance between those two lead characters, with Harley Quinn at one point saying: "When I first saw Joker, when I saw you, for once in my life I didn't feel so alone anymore."

Later she tells him: "You can do anything you want, you're Joker."

Meanwhile, another scene in the trailer sees the pair standing together on the stage, with Joker declaring: "I have a sneaking suspicion that we're not giving the people what they want."

Harley then says, somewhat ominously: "It's OK, baby, let's give the people what they want."

Of course, the trailer also hints at more brutal violence and menacing moments, as well as some warnings regarding the title character's reputation as a "monster" – you can check it out in full below:

The upcoming film has been rated R by the Motion Picture Association for "some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality and brief full nudity", and has just been confirmed to premiere at this September's Venice Film Festival – where the original took home the top prize.

In addition to Phoenix reprising his role as the title character and Gaga joining as his twisted lover, the film also stars Zazie Beetz, Catherine Keener, Harry Lawtey and Brendan Gleeson, with Todd Phillips back on directing duties.

While specific plot details remain a mystery for now, Variety previously reported that the movie leans heavily towards being "mostly a jukebox musical", and will integrate at least 15 reinterpretations of "very well-known" songs, one of them being That's Entertainment from the 1953 musical The Band Wagon.

A vague synopsis teases: "After murdering Murray Franklin live on television, Arthur Fleck is incarcerated in Arkham State Hospital, where he meets Harleen Quinzel.

"The two fall madly in love and experience musical madness through their shared delusions, while Fleck's followers start a movement to free him from Arkham, ultimately giving rise to the Clown Prince of Crime's criminal empire."

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed viewers have noted that iconic DC character Harvey Dent (aka Two-Face) looks set to appear in the film – after a line of dialogue in the new trailer was attributed to him in the closed captions.

Joker: Folie à Deux will premiere in cinemas on Friday 4th October 2024.

