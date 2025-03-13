However, there is one major change in store for fans, which star Rosamund Pike addressed when speaking with RadioTimes.com.

Pike said: "We haven't neglected the Stone of Tear, we've just rearranged the order. There'll be debate about it, but instead of Rand, as you would expect, his next point on his journey would be to go and get Callandor from the Stone of Tear, we are going into the Aiel Waste first, because he needs to discover who he is.

"Obviously in the novels, there's loads of opportunity for the internal battles of Rand, coming to terms with being the Dragon Reborn - but we need to make that active.

"We can't do subjective thinking on film. So we need him to go and discover who he is by going to the land of where he comes from. So we're going to the Aiel Waste first, and I hope you'll understand and appreciate why."

In her interview, Pike also teased a real danger for Josha Stradowski's Rand Al'Thor in season 3.

However, for now, with the first three episodes of season 3 available to stream, when can fans expect the fourth to be released?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for The Wheel of Time season 3.

When will The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4 be released?

Olivia Williams as Queen Morgase Trakand and Shohreh Aghdashloo as Elaida do Avriny a'Roihan. Prime

As has been the case for every season thus far, the first three episodes of The Wheel of Time season 3 were released at once, with the show subsequently switching to a weekly release.

This means that the fourth episode, titled The Road to the Spear, will be released on Prime Video on Thursday 20th March 2025.

The Wheel of Time season 3 schedule

Josha Stradowski (Rand al'Thor), Daniel Henney (Lan Mandragoran) in The Wheel of Time season 3. Julie Vrabelova/Prime

The full release schedule for The Wheel of Time season 3 looks like this:

Episode 1 - To Race the Shadow - Thursday 13th March (out now)

Episode 2 - A Question of Crimson - Thursday 13th March (out now)

Episode 3 - Seeds of Shadow - Thursday 13th March (out now)

Episode 4 - The Road to the Spear - Thursday 20th March

Episode 5 - Tel'aran'rhiod - Thursday 27th March

Episode 6 - Title TBC - Thursday 3rd April

Episode 7 - Title TBC - Thursday 10th April

Episode 8 - Title TBC - Thursday 17th April

What time do new episodes of The Wheel of Time season 3 come out?

The Wheel of Time season 3. Prime Video

New episodes of The Wheel of Time season 3 arrive on Prime Video at 8am GMT in the UK.

That works out to the following times around the world:

3am ET (USA)

2am CT (USA)

12am (midnight) PT (USA)

9am CET (Central Europe)

4pm AWST on Sunday (Australia)

6pm AEST on Sunday (Australia)

How many episodes will there be in The Wheel of Time season 3?

There will be eight episodes in The Wheel of Time season 3.

The Wheel of Time season 3 will continue on 20th March on Prime Video.

