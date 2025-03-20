The Road to the Spear, adapted from a beloved sequence in Robert Jordan's novel The Shadow Rising, follows Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) as he confronts his past at the towering glass columns in the city of Rhuidean - his biggest and most dangerous trial yet.

With every step he takes through the glass columns, Rand is taken back further and further in time as he sees visions of his ancestors – some of which are haunting, and some of which are illuminating – and learns about his Aiel heritage and why his people have been called "oath-breakers" by the Aes Sedai.

First, Rand has a vision of his own father, Janduin, an Aiel Warrior, who loses his wife and child in the midst of battle. Then, it's Mandein, a clan chief who witnessed the creation of the glass columns and was first to volunteer to go through them.

Josha Stradowski as Jonai in The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4. Prime Video

Afterwards, it's Lewin – the ancestor who brandished a spear and killed a group of bandits to save his sister – and caused the Aiel to become known as oathbreakers, going against their pact of peace. Next, it's Jonai in the Age of Legends, who is tasked with protecting Sakarnen, and who swears that he and the rest of the Aiel will always keep to the Way of the Leaf – their oath against violence, which they would go on to break.

Lastly, we see Rand's ancestor Charn meet a familiar face – the Aes Sedai we would come to know as Lanfear (Natasha O'Keeffe) – who says she's found a way to punch through the thinnest part of the Pattern and access the True Power, which can be used by women and men. Finally, Rand makes it out of the columns and waits for Moiraine, who has been undergoing a brutal trial of her own.

After two seasons of fans understandably levelling criticism at the series for not focusing enough on Rand, it's now been shown why that was the case. While we've got to know Rand over the past two seasons, the series has largely focused on building the rich and complex world around him, and other characters – sometimes at the cost of us getting to know the Dragon Reborn himself, the most crucial part of the story.

Josha Stradowski (Rand al'Thor), Daniel Henney (Lan Mandragoran) in The Wheel of Time season 3. Julie Vrabelova/Prime

Now, Rand has finally had his time to shine in an incredibly powerful episode that shows exactly what we've been waiting for and all but makes up for the lack of focus on him previously. It beautifully takes its time in showing us just what happened to Rand's Aiel ancestors, the culture he's come from, and the context in which he is to be pronounced Car'a'carn.

Rand himself also clearly comes out of the columns with a much-needed sense of self-awareness, proven when he apologises to Aviendha and admits he knows he can never understand everything about the Aiel.

The episode wouldn't have been nearly as impactful without the brilliant storytelling decision to have Stradowksi play each one of his ancestors. The actor gives a stunning performance, giving each of the Aiel their own identity yet reminding us of their unbreakable link to the Dragon Reborn and how they've unknowingly paved the way for him.

He also, of course, gives a mesmerising performance as Rand as the character goes through emotional torture, only to be spat out at the other end a new man. It's the first time Stradowski's been able to show such amazing range in the role and it's incredibly welcome.

Josha Stradowksi as Janduin in The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4. Prime Video

It was a very bold move from showrunner Rafe Judkins to spend so much time on Rhuidean, but it's paid off immensely. It's perhaps the most we've ever come to understand Rand throughout the course of the series, as he understands himself more and more.

A beautiful side effect is that we also see more of the bond between Rand and Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) as he waits for her to finish her own trial in the rings of Rhuidean, during which she sees countless potential futures, filled with horrific events that may or may not come to pass, brought to us in a series of beautiful spinning shots, as if we ourselves are the Wheel of Time. When she finally finishes, exhausted and broken, Rand carries her away from the city.

It's been said that this season of The Wheel of Time has found its feet after two seasons of largely setting the stage – and that's clearly proven in season 3 episode 4. After firm but fair criticism from fans about adaptation changes, it feels like this is the episode we've all been waiting for – and a sign that the pay-off is finally here.

The Wheel of Time season 3 airs weekly on Prime Video.

