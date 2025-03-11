We're re-introduced Rand (Josha Stradowski), Perrin (Marcus Rutherford), Egwene (Madeleine Madden), Nynaeve (Zoë Robins), Mat (Dónal Finn) and co after the reveal at the end of season 2 that, before his death, Ishmael unleashed other, more unhinged and more dangerous, Forsaken who aim to hunt down the Dragon Reborn.

That's not the only danger our heroes are facing, either – far from it. The brutal first 10 minutes of the season, released ahead of the premiere, see the White Tower descend into war as Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) unveils countless of her Black Ajah sisters who had been hiding in plain sight.

Together, they attack Suian Sanche, the Amyrlin Seat (Sophie Okenedo) and escape, leaving the Tower in pieces and every Aes Sedai having no idea who they can trust.

That's not all, either – it's been known for some time that Rand, by nature of his power, is destined to go mad the more he uses it, and that madness feels closer than ever this season as he risks pushing those closest to him further and further away.

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine in The Wheel of Time season 3. Prime Video

With a stunning and gripping sequence at the end of episode 1, and terrifying visions that show what could come to pass if he lets the madness take hold of him, the focus on Rand teetering between light and dark gives the season an edge that perhaps was missing in previous instalments.

So, facing all of these different threats – including himself – Rand decides to go to the Aiel Waste. Showrunner Rafe Judkins and the creative powers that be behind the show are clearly conscious that they're changing the chronology of Robert Jordan's novels here – but never fear, that change is very much explained in episode 1.

In fact, it's clear that the team behind the show have taken on fan feedback at multiple stages so far in the season – occasionally to a fault.

Among other things, in the past, fans have criticised the adaptation for not focusing on key characters, most prominently Rand and Perrin, and not doing justice to iconic moments in the books.

Josha Stradowski (Rand al'Thor), Marcus Rutherford (Perrin Aybara), Dónal Finn (Matrim ‘Mat’ Cauthon) in The Wheel of Time season 3. Prime Video

Those criticisms seem to have been taken on board, with the season providing rich and complex storytelling, with numerous bold moments interwoven in, and particularly developing the stories of Rand and Perrin, while catering to the book audience in key scenes.

It does mean that, occasionally, the series feels over-stretched and attempts to do too much, which might lead to some viewers feeling just feeling a little lost at times, especially for those who haven't read the books.

But there are also times where this rich and complex storytelling works splendidly, and it's refreshing to watch a series that has no intention of underestimating its audience, particularly in a TV landscape of ever-increasing second-screen viewing.

One moment that particularly benefits from the season's bold storytelling is the introduction of Queen Morgase Trakand, played beautifully by Olivia Williams, who's by far the standout member of the new cast.

Episode 2 gloriously sets up the fierce and powerful queen in an opening sequence that rivals and perhaps even outdoes episode 1.

Williams is ruthless yet strangely empathetic as the Andor monarch – and it's a joy to see her and Okenedo go toe-to-toe.

She's joined by stars including Luke Fetherston and Callum Kerr as her on-screen sons Gawyn and Galad, who get some time to shine in episode 3, and the imitable Shohreh Aghdashloo as Elaida, the Aes Sedai returning to the White Tower from Andor, who makes it her business to ruffle a few feathers.

As always, the leading cast are a pleasure to watch and, while the focus is very much on Rand this time around, it's Finn as Mat Cauthon who gives the most surprisingly enthralling performance.

Of course, Finn was cast for season 2 onwards, replacing Barney Harris as Mat, but the early episodes if season 3 have already shown him come into his own. While still providing moments of comic relief – which are much needed amid the darker tone and the complexity of the show – Mat has some wonderfully emotional scenes that Finn seems to handle with ease.

If anything, it's Pike's Moiraine who feels a little underused in the first three episodes – but Pike doesn't need a lot of screen time to steal the show, and surely more of the character's story is set to come in later episodes this season.

Zoë Robins (Nynaeve al'Meara) in The Wheel of Time season 3. Julie Vrabelova/Prime

Visually, season 3 has also taken a step up, with scenes from the fabled city of Tanchico (which have been glimpsed in some first look images) being particularly beautiful and striking – here's hoping that continues throughout the season as we head into the Aiel Waste.

It'll be intriguing to see how the season progresses after dropping us immediately into the middle of the action in the first three episodes. There's certainly a risk of the season peaking with its action-filled beginning and sagging in the middle as we catch up with and process what's just happened.

But, with any luck, the set-up for season 3 is now complete and we can continue with a sharp focus on our key characters, while still feeling the rich expanse and pure magic of Jordan's fantasy world.

There might not be time to do everything that fans could possibly want from the show, but it seems season 3 is certainly going to give it a good go.

The Wheel of Time season 3 will begin on 13th March on Prime Video.

