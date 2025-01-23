There is plenty to look forward to in season 3 as Rand reunites with his friends at Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn following his defeat of Ishamael at the end of season 2.

But things won't be smooth for long, as the synopsis reads: "The threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon… including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both.

Daniel Henney as al’Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor and Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred. Ilze Kitshoff/Prime

"As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognisable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene.

"These powerful women, who started the series as teacher and student, must now work together to prevent the Dragon from turning to the Dark… no matter the cost."

Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere and Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara. Julie Vrabelova/Prime

Season 3 debuts on Prime Video on Thursday 13th March, and there is plenty to cover following season 2's finale, which introduced viewers to the villainous Moghedien.

In a teaser that was unveiled late last year, Moiraine and Rand can be seen beginning their journey to Aiel Waste, and with Rand's power growing stronger, Moiraine must prevent him from being corrupted – and that could very well mean sacrificing herself.

Viewers will have to wait and see how season 3 pans out to get in all the action.

