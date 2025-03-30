But the BBC's live football coverage meant that the second semi-final was delayed until next week, the second time this year that the show has been moved to accommodate FA Cup action.

In the end, the FA Cup match in question was perhaps a little less eventful than an episode of Gladiators might have been, with no goals in either the regulation 90 minutes or in extra time, before Forest won a penalty shoot-out to secure their first FA Cup semi-final since 1991.

But when will Gladiators return for its next episode? Read on for everything you need to know.

When is Gladiators next on TV?

Luckily for fans, the disruption is short-lived – Gladiators will return to its regular slot next week, on Saturday 5th April 2025.

The episode will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 5:50pm, with Bradley and Barney Walsh hosting the action as the second-batch of semi-finalists looks to secure safe passage through to the final.

The synopsis for the episode reads: "Tensions rise between Legend and Viper, causing a scrap in the arena. The Gladiators face mixed fortunes on the Duel podium, and a spectacular performance on the Eliminator sees a new record set for the quickest time ever."

Those that make it through will then compete alongside the already guaranteed finalists – gym owner Amanda and gymnast Joe F – in the Grand Final on Saturday 12th April.

The competitors in the second semi-final are Mus, Nathan, Zavia and Aneila.

