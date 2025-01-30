The season will begin with mixed teams, as they hit the slopes and head to the Austrian Alps tasked with selling tour packages, which will be the first of many tasks that will whittle down the group before revealing Lord Sugar's next business partner.

Only one, or perhaps two, can come out victorious and win the investment, but who? Read on to find out more about the cast of The Apprentice 2025.

The full line-up of The Apprentice 2025 candidates is as follows:

Read on to find out more about the cast.

Amber-Rose Badrudin

Amber-Rose Badrudin. BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Convenience store owner

Location: London

Having used social media to build and promote her business along with her keen business skills Amber-Rose has created a fast-growing business with lots of potential.

Her first business, Oree Mart, sold bubble tea and "was a hit". However, Amber-Rose eventually removed it from the store to streamline operations and shifted focus solely to the convenience store model.

But requests for a return to bubble tea inspired the idea of Oree Tea, which will be a separate bubble tea shop, with aims to showcase "the best Taiwanese bubble teas, leveraging a pre-existing, keen customer base".

Anisa Khan

Anisa Khan. BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Pizza company owner

Location: London

Anisa has put a personal stamp on the pizza industry with her Indian-Italian fusion flavours, including the likes of a Chicken Tikka Masala pizza.

Anisa's plan is to expand her pizza business "by opening more dark kitchens in high-demand areas".

She explained: "This will allow me to grow the business strategically, introduce our innovative menu to more customers, and built towards establishing a nationally recognised brand."

Aoibheann Walsh

Aoibheann Walsh. BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Hair and beauty salon owner

Location: County Donegal

Aoibheann is an award-winning hair and beauty salon owner, which she first launched at 24 years old and "hit the ground running". Just six months into her venture, Aoibheann won Best Business Startup 2015 and has gone on to win the Best Wedding Hair & Make-up award for four consecutive years.

As for her business plan, Aoibheann explained: "I have designed a unique patented utility belt specifically for hairdressers, make-up artists, and costume designers on the go.

"In my experience within the beauty and hair industry, I noticed a significant problem: the tools that artists typically wear are often not functional, ergonomic, or aesthetically appealing, nor was there any focus on hygiene. This realisation drove me to create a tool belt that is not only ergonomic but also enhances the entire creative process."

Carlo Brancati

Carlo Brancati. BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Hair transplant consultant

Location: Middlesborough

Carlo has made a career in building people's self-esteem through hair loss consultations and advice, and is now looking to expand and grow his business with the help of Lord Sugar.

With over 30 million viewers and nearly 30,000 followers on social media, Carlo has built a "strong personal brand that resonates with people and industry professionals alike".

Carlo's business plan is "to develop a user-friendly online platform that connects patients with the most reputable hair transplant clinics worldwide".

Explaining further, he said: "The platform will solve the challenge of navigating a crowded market, where many clinics claim to be the best, by providing a trusted, easy-to-use resource for comparing clinics, accessing expert advice, and making well-informed decisions about hair restoration."

Chisola Chitambala

Chisola Chitambala. BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Virtual assistant company owner

Location: Essex

After going back to school to gain her MBA, Chisola moved from healthcare to business and is keen to get Lord Sugar's investment to take her business to the next level.

Chisola's pitch to Lord Sugar is a platform that "revolutionises the way entrepreneurs connect with vetted investors, eliminating the need for tedious bank loans or endless presentations".

Dean Franklin

Dean Franklin. BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Air conditioning company owner

Location: Essex

Dean set up his air conditioning business during the pandemic and has gone on to win the Best Tradesperson of the Year award in 2022-23, with outstanding reviews for his product.

As for his business plan, Dean wants to expand his air conditioning company.

Emma Rothwell

Emma Rothwell. BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Online gift store owner

Location: Essex, originally Lancashire

Emma R's business began as a side hustle in her boyfriend's garage that she set-up during the pandemic, which is her biggest business success to date.

As for why she needs Lord Sugar's help, Emma explained: "[I want] to evolve my already successful business to the next level. To create an online platform where anyone can upload their designs onto gifts and earn passive income.

"Creating a community of creators and consumers. To empower people who struggle with or can’t work a 9-5 to earn an income on their own terms."

Emma Street

Emma Street. BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Corporate project manager

Location: London

Emma S is looking to redefine coffee culture for the next generation, through "blending functional health with takeaway coffee".

She added: "As a coffee and fitness obsessed Gen Z, the most apparent gap in the market to me is the accessibility to takeaway coffee that adds to your health, rather than detracts from it."

Frederick Afrifa

Frederick Afrifa. BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Motivational speaker

Location: Milton Keynes

Frederick's biggest business success is his work in public speaking, where he has been able to help over "10,000 professionals and entrepreneurs increase their confidence when speaking under pressure".

As for what's next, Frederick wants to expand his communication skills company "with the purpose to help more professionals and entrepreneurs with their confidence when speaking".

Dr Jana Denzel

Dr. Jana Denzel. BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Cosmetic dentist

Location: London

Dr Jana has built a leading Harley Street cosmetic dentistry practice and for the last three months his company has "consistently grossed strong sales figures every month".

For Jana, his business plan is clear: "Scale up into a national force in the dental industry, offering exceptional care and innovative products."

He continued: "We currently offer general and cosmetic dentistry services, and we’ve recently launched our own oral healthcare product line, starting with a premium teeth-whitening kit."

Jonny Heaver

Jonny Heaver. BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Tutoring company owner

Location: Liverpool, originally Kent

Jonny set up his tutoring business while studying at university, which he notes as his biggest success to date.

Running a team of 20 plus people all while completing his degree was challenging, but he persevered!

For his business plan, Jonny wants to scale his business by "expanding into targeted locations across the country and appointing regional directors with local knowledge to oversee them".

Jordan Dargan

Jordan Dargan. BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Animation entrepreneur

Location: Dublin

Jordan has always dreamed of appearing on The Apprentice and he is now living that dream as the season's youngest candidate.

Keen for an investment from Lord Sugar, Jordan wants to turn his one-man band into "an orchestra of the world's most talented 3D artists" in order to take his business "to the next level".

Keir Shave

Keir Shave. BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Telemarketing company owner

Location: Leeds

After setting up his telemarketing business in just three working days after his previous employer went bust overnight, Keir now employs over 40 staff.

His business plan is "a complementary business to my main outsourced Sales/ Telemarketing business".

He added: "[It's] an online tool that is designed to help sales staff at all levels throughout their sales conversations.

The tool is designed to provide little but constant support in the form of a 'chat-bot' where the user can input their issue and the tool responds with ideas/tips around the sales objection."

Liam Snellin

Liam Snellin. BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Workwear brand owner

Location: Essex

After working as an electrician for 10 years, Liam spotted a gap in the market for comfortable yet fashionable workwear. In 2023, Liam won the award for Best UK construction workwear brand and is keen to develop his portfolio in his business plan.

"When trades try out products on they are usually impressed by the quality and fit and join our community," he said.

Max England

Max England. BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Senior account manager

Location: Surrey

Max has spent the majority of his professional career in e-commerce and through his guidance, he has helped brands with "consistent, profitable growth", which he looking to apply to his own business with the help of Lord Sugar.

"Padel is the fastest-growing sport in the world, with over 25 million people now playing," Max said of his business plan.

He continued: "The UK padel market, however, is still in its infancy and is only just starting its growth journey. My ambition is to open a series of premium, indoor padel centres that service not only the general public but provide a base for those looking for the highest-quality facilities and the best coaching."

Melica Moshiri

Melica Moshiri. BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Tech recruitment company owner

Location: West Sussex

Melica is the owner of a "thriving" AI tech recruitment business is looking to create a global company that focuses "mostly on embedded talent and executive/retained search".

Mia Collins

Mia Collins. BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Meal prep entrepreneur

Location: London, originally Cheltenham

Mia's meal prepping has been a big part of her life as a competitive bodybuilder and is proud to have "transformed" it into a side hustle.

"My life revolves around the gym and food prep, and I love being able to help others improve their diets, too," she explained. "Seeing my clients achieve their fitness goals whilst enjoying delicious, nutritious meals makes me so proud."

Nadia Suliaman

Nadia Suliaman. BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Knightsbridge salon chain owner

Location: London, originally Swansea

Owner of a premium salon chain with a list of celebrity regulars, Nadia is looking for Lord Sugar's investment in her luxury accessory business.

Explaining her business plan, Nadia said: "Introducing a new luxury product range with a twist, which incorporates an online application and members club for hairdressers, barbers and customers to interact with each other.

"The idea is to take the customer on the full journey and to be recognised as a one-stop destination for all hair, beauty barbering and retail product needs. The second element of the business plan is to expand into more locations across the UK and globally."

The Apprentice returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday 30th January 2025.

