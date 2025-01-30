One of those candidates is Emma Street, who has found a gap in the market she hopes she can work on with Lord Sugar.

As she makes her debut on The Apprentice, read on for everything you need to know about Emma Street.

Who is Emma Street?

Emma Street. BBC / FremantleMedia Ltd

Occupation: Corporate project manager

Location: London

Emma Street is a corporate project manager from London who is no stranger to "pushing her body to the limit".

It's Emma's love for fitness that revealed an "exciting emerging market in the world of health takeaway coffee".

As for the business side of things, Emma's role in technology consultancy has seen her deliver her biggest success to date, which she notes as "successfully contracting and executing the delivery of a six-figure project, supporting the client in their cloud migration initiatives to drive technological innovation".

What is Emma Street's business plan?

Emma wants to "redefine coffee culture for the next generation" through blending "functional health with takeaway coffee" and she's after Lord Sugar's investment to help her do it.

"As a coffee and fitness obsessed Gen Z, the most apparent gap in the marker to me is the accessibility to takeaway coffee that adds to your health, rather than detracts from it," she said.

Emma believes her business plan "targets a true gap in the market" and with a five-year plan to kickstart the business, she wants to team up with Lord Sugar to "disrupt the coffee culture".

Does Emma Street have social media?

Yes! Emma can be found on Instagram via the handle @_emma_street_.

Sharing the news that she was set to appear on the show, Emma said: "Who knew a message from my dear mother could have sparked my application to take part in one of THE most competitive business shows on TV?"

Read more on The Apprentice 2025 contestants:

The Apprentice returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday 30th January 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.