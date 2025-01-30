One of those candidates is Carlo Brancati, who is hoping to challenge and prove to himself that he can overcome his "perfectionist tendencies".

"I set extremely high standards for myself, but I want to learn to embrace imperfections and focus on progress," Carlo told the BBC.

"This, of course, will be my biggest challenge in the dynamic environment of The Apprentice!"

As season 19 kicks off, read on to learn more about candidate Carlo Brancati.

Who is Carlo Brancati?

Carlo Brancati. BBC / FremantleMedia Ltd

Occupation: Hair transplant consultant

Location: Middlesbrough

Carlo Brancati is a hair transplant consultant who has gained the confidence of "hair loss sufferers, leading hair transplant surgeons worldwide, and leading hair loss product companies" through his business.

With a growing fan base on social media with over 30 million views and nearly 30,000 followers, Carlo has built "a strong personal connection that resonates with people and industry professionals alike".

Carlo is keen for Lord Alan Sugar's investment as his journey has been "defined by relentless dedication and self-taught expertise".

"With a master’s degree in psychology, sales experience, and self-acquired digital marketing skills, I’ve worked 15-hour days over the past several years to master the tools of modern entrepreneurship," Carlo said.

"Simply put, no one works harder than me!"

What is Carlo Brancati's business plan?

Carlo Brancati wants to develop "a user-friendly online platform that connects patients with the most reputable hair transplant clinics worldwide".

He explained: "The platform will solve the challenge of navigating a crowded market, where many clinics claim to be the best, by providing a trusted, easy-to-use resource for comparing clinics, accessing expert advice, and making well-informed decisions about hair restoration."

Does Carlo Brancati have social media?

Yes! Carlo Brancati is very active across social media and can be followed on Instagram via the handle @the.hair.transplant.specialist.

He is also fairly popular on TikTok with over 300,000 likes and just under 25,000 followers. You can follow him on the platform @carlobrancati.

