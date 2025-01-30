With his biggest challenge being getting used to living in a house with strangers, will Jordan face any roadblocks in the competition as he attempts to win Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment?

Only time will tell, but in the meantime, read on for everything you need to know about Keir Sgace ahead of his debut on The Apprentice.

Who is Keir Shave?

Occupation: Telemarketing company owner

Location: Leeds

Keir Shave is a telemarketing company owner from Leeds who set up his company in just three business days after his previous employer "went bust overnight".

He believes he deserves Lord Sugar's investment as he has already proven he can "build and set up a successful business in a short time frame and work incredible hard".

"Drive, skill and passion are what’s required to have a successful business, and I have proven I have that in abundance," he said.

What is Keir Shave's business plan?

Keir plans to set up a "complementary business to [his] main outsourced sales/telemarketing business".

He explained further: "An online tool that is designed to help sales staff at all levels throughout their sales conversations.

"The tool is designed to provide little but constant support in the form of a 'chat-bot' where the user can input their issue and the tool responds with ideas/tips around the sales objection."

Does Keir Shave have social media?

Yes! You can follow Keir on Instagram @keirshave, where he currently has over 1,000 followers.

His company, Parallel Partnerships, also has an Instagram account, which can be followed @parallelpartnerships.

The Apprentice returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday 30th January 2025.

