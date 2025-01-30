One of those candidates is Max England, who is offering Lord Sugar "the opportunity to get involved in one of - if not the - most exciting, most investable areas out there are the moment".

So, who is Max England? Read on to learn more about The Apprentice 2025 candidate.

Who is Max England?

Max England. BBC / FremantleMedia Ltd

Occupation: Senior account manager and former tennis player

Location: Surrey

Max England is a senior account manager from Surrey, with a background in sport as a former professional tennis player.

After transitioning from tennis courts to padel tennis centres and business rooms, Max has spent most of his professional career in e-commerce, having worked with "leading brands across a number of different categories".

"Through my guidance, these brands have seen consistent, profitable growth, which is something I’m now looking to apply to my own business with Lord Sugar," Max said ahead of his appearance on the series.

What is Max England's business plan?

With over 25 million people now playing padel, the UK market is "still in its infancy and is only just starting its growth journey", according to Max.

Speaking of his business plan, Max said: "My ambition is to open a series of premium, indoor padel centres that service not only the general public but provide a base for those looking for the highest-quality facilities and the best coaching."

Does Max England have social media?

Yes! You can follow Max on Instagram @maxengland.padel, where at the time of reporting he currently has just over 700 followers.

His Instagram bio states that people should follow "for all things padel", so if that's your thing, you know what to do!

