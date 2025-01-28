But, of course, only one can succeed and win Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment for their business, following in the footsteps of reigning champ Rachel Woolford.

Kicking off with a trip to Austria which promises to set "the tone for the series", there is plenty to get excited about, as The Apprentice begins in just a few days.

While you wait to tune in, read on for everything you need to know about The Apprentice 2025.

Baronness Brady, Lord Sugar and Tim Campbell MBE. BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/Rufina Breskin

The Apprentice 2025 will begin on Thursday 30th January on BBC One at 9pm.

As ever, new episodes will air every Thursday at the same time unless stated otherwise.

Who is in The Apprentice 2025?

A new business-hungry set of candidates will flock into the boardroom on Thursday and will undoubtedly have differing personalities that will likely see them clash during the tasks.

The full line-up of candidates is as follows:

Amber-Rose Badrudin

Anisa Khan

Aoibheann Walsh

Carlo Brancati

Chisola Chitambala

Dean Franklin

Emma Rothwell

Emma Street

Frederick Afrifa

Dr Jana Denzel

Jonny Heaver

Jordan Dargan

Keir Shave

Liam Snellin

Max England

Melica Moshiri

Mia Collins

Nadia Suliaman

Who are the advisors to Lord Sugar?

Baronness Brady, Lord Sugar and Tim Campbell MBE. FremantleMedia Ltd

Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE will once again star as Lord Sugar's advisors in the series.

Brady has been one of Lord Sugar's aide since 2010, while Tim Campbell joined as aide in 2022. He previously won the first ever season back in 2005.

The latter replaced Claude Littner, who stepped down from the series after suffering an injury during a cycling incident.

The Apprentice season 19 trailer

The trailer for The Apprentice 2025 was released a couple of weeks prior to its launch, but was sure to not give anything away.

Other than teasing that season 19 is to be the most demanding yet, the trailer offers a humorous side to the intense business series.

You can watch the full trailer below:

Can I apply to be on The Apprentice?

Yes! Applications for season 20 of The Apprentice are open now, but be quick, as they close on Saturday 15th February.

As described by the BBC: "If you think you've got the talent and confidence to impress Britain's toughest backer, the process starts here."

You can visit the application here.

Who won The Apprentice 2024?

Rachel Woolford was crowned the winner of The Apprentice 2024 after her final pitch saw Lord Sugar decide to invest in her business.

As he chose Rachel, Lord Sugar said: "Let me conclude here. This is a very tough decision, I've got to say, because I've got two very, very credible people in front of me.

"I've got Rachel, who claims she's making money and that she's going to make even more when she gets the second gym up and running, but gyms are – with all due respect – two-a-penny.

"Specialist pies are not, and it's a market that I'm very interested in, but how can I be interested in it if there's no light at the end of the tunnel?

"There's a loss-making business at the moment, which you tell me is going to turn around and be OK, and that's my dilemma."

He concluded: "It's very, very hard for me. I'm having trouble here. But my gut feeling is telling me that, Rachel, you're going to be my business partner."

The Apprentice returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday 30th January 2025.

