But that won't stop Melica, as she'll be showing just how "resilient, confident and creative" she can be.

So, who is Melica Moshiri? Read on to find out everything you need to know about The Apprentice 2025 candidate.

Who is Melica Moshiri?

Occupation: Tech recruitment company owner

Location: West Sussex

Melica Moshiri is a tech recruitment company owner from West Sussex, and her goal is global.

Her biggest success to date is starting up a global tech recruitment company "in a downturn and turning a profit with minimal company expenditure whilst managing to secure another investment property".

With her business profitable and costs minimal, Melica is keen for Lord Sugar's mentorship as they can "only go up and multiply the investment in as little as a year".

"Lord Sugar will be making a big mistake if he doesn't invest in me," said Melica.

What is Melica Moshiri's business plan?

With Lord Sugar's help, Melica wants to set up a "global AI tech recruitment company focusing mostly on embedded talent and executive/retained search".

Does Melica Moshiri have social media?

Yes! You can follow Melica on Instagram @melicamosh, where she shares snaps of her day-to-day life, travels and, more recently, her time on The Apprentice.

Read more on The Apprentice 2025 contestants:

The Apprentice returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday 30th January 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.