Who is Melica Moshiri? The Apprentice 2025 candidate and recruitment company owner
Ambitious and driven, it's Melica!
The Apprentice is back for an all-new season, filled with a diverse group of candidates all vying for the opportunity to become Lord Alan Sugar's next business partner.
One of those candidates is Melica Moshiri, the owner of a tech recruitment company whose biggest challenge on the show will be stepping out of her comfort zone with minimal technology.
But that won't stop Melica, as she'll be showing just how "resilient, confident and creative" she can be.
So, who is Melica Moshiri? Read on to find out everything you need to know about The Apprentice 2025 candidate.
Who is Melica Moshiri?
Occupation: Tech recruitment company owner
Location: West Sussex
Melica Moshiri is a tech recruitment company owner from West Sussex, and her goal is global.
Her biggest success to date is starting up a global tech recruitment company "in a downturn and turning a profit with minimal company expenditure whilst managing to secure another investment property".
With her business profitable and costs minimal, Melica is keen for Lord Sugar's mentorship as they can "only go up and multiply the investment in as little as a year".
"Lord Sugar will be making a big mistake if he doesn't invest in me," said Melica.
What is Melica Moshiri's business plan?
With Lord Sugar's help, Melica wants to set up a "global AI tech recruitment company focusing mostly on embedded talent and executive/retained search".
Does Melica Moshiri have social media?
Yes! You can follow Melica on Instagram @melicamosh, where she shares snaps of her day-to-day life, travels and, more recently, her time on The Apprentice.
The Apprentice returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday 30th January 2025.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.