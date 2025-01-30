With an experience in sales, Emma is ready to prove to everyone "that you can be successful if you put your mind to it, regardless of what anyone tells you".

But does she have what it takes to be Lord Sugar's newest business partner? Read on to find out everything you need to know about Emma Rothwell as she joins The Apprentice 2025.

Who is Emma Rothwell?

Occupation: Online gift store owner

Location: Essex, originally Lancashire

Emma Rothwell is the owner of an online gift store, which she set up during lockdown, something she credits as her biggest business success to date.

Having "already created something successful", Emma is ready to take her business to the next stage with help from Lord Sugar.

"I'm a problem solver who never lets anything or anyone stop me for long," she said in an interview with the BBC.

What is Emma Rothwell's business plan?

Emma wants to evolve her "successful business to the next level".

Speaking of her business plan, Emma wants to "create an online platform where anyone can upload their designs onto gifts and earn passive income".

She added that her aims are: "Creating a community of creators and consumers. To empower people who struggle with or can’t work a 9-5 to earn an income on their own terms."

Does Emma Rothwell have social media?

She does! Emma has over 1,000 followers on Instagram, where she provides updates on her business, personal life and, more recently, her appearance on The Apprentice.

You can follow Emma on Instagram @emmarothwell_quirkygiraffe along with her gift store's Instagram @quirkygiraffegifts.

The Apprentice returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday 30th January 2025.

