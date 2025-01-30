One of those candidates is family man Dean Franklin, who applied for the series in order to put himself "in uncomfortable situations and to test myself on how I deal with the tasks at hand".

"I'm trying to become comfortable with being uncomfortable," explained Dean. "To try new things and prove that things are possible if you just give them a go."

So, what is Dean's business and how does he want to work with Lord Sugar to make his dreams a reality? Read on to find out more about The Apprentice candidate.

Who is Dean Franklin?

Dean Franklin. BBC / FremantleMedia Ltd

Occupation: Air conditioning company owner

Location: Essex

Dean set up his air conditioning business during the pandemic, which saw him go on to win the Best Tradesperson of the Year award in 2022-23.

"We have an incredible reputation within the industry and outstanding reviews on our platforms," he said.

Likening himself to Lord Sugar, Dean can relate to "a lot of things he has said and done in the past".

Dean continued: "He is very passionate about science and electronics and that’s pretty much what air conditioning is – this is what he has done in his businesses and it’s what he knows. This is right up his street. I’m just hoping he can show me the ropes and together we can get to the next level."

What is Dean Franklin's business plan?

Dean is keen to grow and expand his current business.

He explained: "It's an air conditioning company that supplies and installs air conditioning units in homes or commercial properties."

Does Dean Franklin have social media?

He does! Dean can be followed via the Instagram handle @deanfranklin__, however most of the action of his business goes down on its own account.

His air conditioning company, ADL Air Conditioning has over 9,000 followers on Instagram and shares the latest works on homes and buildings.

The business can be followed on Instagram @adl_airconditioning.

