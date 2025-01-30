One of those candidates is Anisa Khan, who is looking to prove she is a "strong businesswoman" with her Indian-Italian fusion pizza business.

Anisa oversees everything from menu creation to operations and marketing, and is ready to show Lord Sugar she can thrive in any challenge - whether it be in the kitchen or the boardroom.

So, just who is Anisa Khan and what is her business plan? Read on to find out more about the candidate.

Who is Anisa Khan?

Occupation: Pizza company owner

Location: London

Anisa Khan is a pizza company owner and English national kabaddi player from London. Her distinct pizza menu has seen plenty of people flock to Bombay Pizza, with the Chicken Tikka Masala being among the favourites, having received "outstanding feedback" from customers.

Driven, ambitious and determined to carve her own path, Anisa believes her business has "immense potential", with its unique concept already proving its appeal.

"With Lord Sugar's support, I can turn it into a leading brand and deliver exceptional results," she said.

What is Anisa Khan's business plan?

Anisa is keen to expand her current pizza business by opening "more dark kitchens in high-demand areas".

She explained: "This will allow me to grow the business strategically, introduce our innovative menu to more customers, and build towards establishing a nationally recognised brand."

Does Anisa Khan have social media?

She does! Anisa Khan can be followed on Instagram via the handle @sliceofanisa, where she often shares reels of her day-to-day life running her business.

Her company, Bombay Pizza, can be followed on Instagram @bombaypizza.

The Apprentice returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday 30th January 2025.

