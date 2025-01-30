This week, the candidates are headed to Austria in a tours-selling task, but will Mia be up to the challenge?

Who is Mia Collins?

Occupation: Meal prep entrepreneur

Location: London, originally Cheltenham

Mia Collins is a meal prep entrepreneur from Cheltenham who managed to transform her love of prepping meals into a successful side hustle.

"My life revolves around the gym and food prep," sad Mia speaking of her biggest business success. "I love being able to help others improve their diets, too. Seeing my clients achieve their fitness goals whilst enjoying delicious, nutritious meals makes me so proud."

Mia acknowledges she'll be up against fierce competition when it comes to Lord Sugar choosing who to invest in, but she believes her business "stands out in its industry".

"It's about more than just meal prep," she said. "It's about creating a healthier community, saving clients time, and being a brand built on passion."

What is Mia Collins's business plan?

Mia Collins's business plan is to offer "a fully catered meal prep service, freshly cooked every week and delivered straight to your door".

She continued: "It's healthy, balanced food designed and prepared by a bodybuilder—ideal for those with fitness and nutrition goals."

Does Mia Collins have social media?

She does! Mia can be followed on Instagram @miacollinsss, and at the time of reporting she has over 2,000 followers.

The Apprentice returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday 30th January 2025.

