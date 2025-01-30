This season, the candidates will be challenged by all kinds of tasks. From creating a virtual pop star and turning potatoes and tomatoes into cash to designing and marketing Easter eggs and jetting off to Turkey for a corporate hospitality challenge - there is plenty to get excited for.

One of the contestants up to the challenge is Chisola Chitambala, but will she be walking away with Lord Sugar's investment?

Only time will tell how Chisola manages herself in the season, but for now, read on to learn more about the candidate.

Who is Chisola Chitambala?

Occupation: Virtual assistant company owner

Location: Essex

Chisola Chitambala is the owner of a virtual assistant company and made the switch from healthcare to business after securing her MBA.

Involved in a choir, her local netball team and a children's storyteller on the side, there is very little that Chisola can't do.

Within just six months of launching her business, a prominent company approached her and her business partner "with an acquisition offer".

"Despite the tempting offer and the significant financial incentive, my business partner and I declined," Chisola reflected.

"Looking back, I am grateful we did, as it allowed us to stay true to our vision and ultimately build a business that is still thriving.

What is Chisola Chitambala's business plan?

Asked what her business plan she will be pitching to Lord Sugar, Chisola told the BBC: "Imagine a world where entrepreneurs no longer need to navigate the labyrinth of traditional networking events or plead their case to disinterested investors.

"Our platform revolutionises the way entrepreneurs connect with vetted investors, eliminating the need for tedious bank loans or endless presentations."

Does Chisola Chitambala have social media?

She does! Chisola is fairly active on social media, sharing updates on her day-to-day life with trips abroad and plenty of weddings. You can follow her on Instagram @chisolachitambala.

Chisola's company, CBVA, can also be followed on social media, which is described as helping "business owners conquer their to-do list with project management, ops support, admin and exec/personal assistance".

Her business can be follow on Instagram via the handle @cbvirtualassistants.

The Apprentice returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday 30th January 2025.

