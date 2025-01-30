One of the candidates ready to get her hands on Lord Sugar's life-changing investment is Amber-Rose Badrudin, who many may recognise from TikTok.

Brining the business mogul a plan "that already has a waiting customer base", just who is Amber-Rose? Read on for everything you need to know.

Who is Amber-Rose Badrudin?

Occupation: Convenience store owner

Location: London

Amber-Rose Badrudin is a 25-year-old business owner who has gone from zero to over 1 million combined followers across her social media platforms.

Amber-Rose was 22 when she and her business partner opened Oree Mart, where they broke "into a challenging industry".

"Being a part of this process has been a life-long dream and is a wonderful opportunity to show other young girls with similar beginnings that they can also achieve anything they set their hearts on," Amber-Rose said of her appearance on the series.

What is Amber-Rose Badrudin's business plan?

Amber-Rose's business once sold bubble tea and "it was a hit", but after removing it from the store, requests for its return have been daily and inspired Oree Tea.

Amber-Rose describes the business venture as a "separate bubble tea (boba tea) shop, showcasing the best of Taiwanese bubble teas, leveraging a pre-existing, keen customer base".

Does Amber-Rose Badrudin have social media?

Yes! Many viewers may recognise Amber-Rose from her social media presence on TikTok, with her convenience store, Oree Mart, having gone viral on the platform in recent years.

Her personal TikTok and the business's have over 70 million likes collectively, where she documents her day-to-day life running a business.

You can follow Amber-Rose on TikTok @amberrosebad along with her business @oreemart. Meanwhile, you can also keep up-to-date with her on Instagram @amberrosebad.

The Apprentice returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday 30th January 2025.

