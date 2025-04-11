Grainger said that she was drawn to the series as she was "interested in playing a damaged character who comes from a place of trauma and grief but doesn't really show it".

"You can't play a character you think is flat out crazy," she explained, "you've got to find the psychological realism in there, so I did speak to a psychotherapist to make sense of every act Nina does. In my mind, it went from being quite out there and 'how am I going to find the truth in this?' to, 'oh my god, this actually could be...'

"I'm not going to talk in labels, but I did find a truth in that reality that really helped me make the choices I did. The series could be read as a revenge thriller but I really don't think it is. Nina is not out for revenge – she's out for her own survival. She has to create this construct of her own reality otherwise the truth is too difficult to cope with."

Holliday Grainger in The Stolen Girl. Disney Plus

She continued: "On the surface, it's ostensibly a thriller, but each character comes from a place of some kind of trauma. You then see these huge events take place and everyone's lives change irrevocably. Nina and Elisa are such damaged women who have hurt each other so much. The fallout for the whole family and everyone involved is so huge.

"The Stolen Girl is about the strength and passion of motherhood and protecting your own and the emotional fallout when you're unable to do that. It's a whodunit and how-dunit and why-dunit thriller, but there's so much trauma and pain on all levels that no one really wins."

Read more:

The Stolen Girl is based on the novel Playdate by Alex Dahl, and will be released in full on Wednesday 16th April.

Grainger will also soon be seen starring in a third season of The Capture, in which she will be joined by her fellow Strike star Killian Scott in a new "pivotal role".

Indira Varma, Ben Miles, Lia Williams, Ginny Holder, Ron Perlman, Nigel Lindsay, Tessa Wong and Daisy Waterstone will all also be returning to their roles.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Stolen Girl is coming to Disney+ on Wednesday 16th April 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.