The project was first announced more than a year ago, but filming was halted one month before it was due to start, with RadioTimes.com reporting then that the delay was due to "editorial reasons".

At the time of the delay, the show was working with a skeleton crew of fewer than 10 people, which was intended to reduce the impact of filming being postponed.

Now, though, the team are said to be excited about how the story is coming together.

Broadcast was first to report that The Split Up was eyeing a production start date in October – approximately one year on from its original target. RadioTimes.com approached BBC for comment on this story, but it declined.

The official synopsis of The Split Up, courtesy of the BBC, reads: "Kishan Law is a British-Asian high net worth family law firm in Manchester, noted for its clientele and its reputation. They are the 'go to firm' for Manchester's elite who come to them for their excellence, integrity and discretion.

"But the future and legacy of Kishan Law hangs in the balance when a family secret from the past comes to light, throwing their professional and personal lives into turmoil."

At the time of the show's commission, series creator Ursula Rani Sarma said: "I watched The Split with admiration over the years and I was honoured to be asked to create The Split Up: a spin-off which introduces a whole new family and city while still holding on to the warmth, humour and heartbreak of Abi Morgan’s original series.

"To be able to place a contemporary British-Asian family, helmed by brilliant women, at the heart of a primetime drama series is a dream come true for me as a writer who believes strongly in the importance of representation on our screens.

"It has been a joy to work alongside Abi as well as Lucy Dyke, Jane Featherstone and Sumrah Mohammed at Sister to bring it to glorious life."

The Split Up is coming soon to the BBC.

