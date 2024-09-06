Following an initial report from Deadline, RadioTimes.com understands that while the BBC and production company Sister are fully committed to making the series, a decision was made during the pre-production process to delay the start of filming.

The show was originally set to start filming in Manchester in October, but RadioTimes.com has learned that it was delayed for editorial reasons – before the full casting and crewing up process began – in order to give the team more time to hone the creative direction of the series.

Nathan (Stephen Mangan) and Kate (Lara Pulver) in The Split. BBC / Sister / Tereza Cervenova

It is understood that the production had fewer than ten crew members and heads of department working on it when the series was delayed.

The Split Up is being executive produced by The Split creator Abi Morgan but comes from creator and showrunner Ursula Rani Sarma, who said when it was first announced: "I watched The Split with admiration over the years and I was honoured to be asked to create The Split Up: a spin-off which introduces a whole new family and city while still holding on to the warmth, humour and heartbreak of Abi Morgan's original series.

"To be able to place a contemporary British Asian family, helmed by brilliant women, at the heart of a primetime drama series is a dream come true for me as a writer who believes strongly in the importance of representation on our screens."

The upcoming two-part special of The Split will see Nicola Walker return as Hannah, and follow her and her family as they gather for a wedding at a vineyard in Catalonia's wine region.

The Split seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

