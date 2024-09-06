The Split spin-off halted by BBC after shoot due to begin next month
The BBC remains committed to The Split Up, but has delayed it due to editorial reasons.
While filming has already completed on two specials for The Split, fans will have to wait a while longer than expected for spin-off series The Split Up to air.
The Split Up is set to follow a new legal family, the Kishans, and the moment their firm's future and legacy is thrown into question, after a family secret from the past comes to light.
Following an initial report from Deadline, RadioTimes.com understands that while the BBC and production company Sister are fully committed to making the series, a decision was made during the pre-production process to delay the start of filming.
The show was originally set to start filming in Manchester in October, but RadioTimes.com has learned that it was delayed for editorial reasons – before the full casting and crewing up process began – in order to give the team more time to hone the creative direction of the series.
It is understood that the production had fewer than ten crew members and heads of department working on it when the series was delayed.
More like this
The Split Up is being executive produced by The Split creator Abi Morgan but comes from creator and showrunner Ursula Rani Sarma, who said when it was first announced: "I watched The Split with admiration over the years and I was honoured to be asked to create The Split Up: a spin-off which introduces a whole new family and city while still holding on to the warmth, humour and heartbreak of Abi Morgan's original series.
Read more:
- The Listeners unveils haunting teaser for ominous drama with Rebecca Hall
- Marlow Murder Club adds EastEnders, Poldark, Baby Reindeer stars to season 2
"To be able to place a contemporary British Asian family, helmed by brilliant women, at the heart of a primetime drama series is a dream come true for me as a writer who believes strongly in the importance of representation on our screens."
The upcoming two-part special of The Split will see Nicola Walker return as Hannah, and follow her and her family as they gather for a wedding at a vineyard in Catalonia's wine region.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The Split seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.