In the teaser, we see multiple close-up shots of Hall's Claire, as her narration tells us: "I couldn't imagine how my life could unravel so completely.

"It was so small and innocuous, such a barely perceptible sound. Or maybe I could imagine it? Maybe that was the problem."

The series sees tension growing between Claire, her husband Paul, and their daughter Ashley, as multiple doctors fail to find any medical cause for Claire's condition.

When she discovers that one of her students, Kyle, can also hear the sound, they strike up an unlikely and intimate friendship, as they find themselves increasingly isolated from their families, friends and colleagues.

They then fall in with a disparate group of neighbours who also claim they can hear The Hum, and who believe it could be a gift, heard only by a 'chosen few'.

Starring alongside Hall in the series are Prasanna Puwanarajah (The Crown), Amr Waked (Ramy), Gayle Rankin (House of the Dragon), Mia Tharia (Phoenix Rise), Franc Ashman (Inside Man), Samuel Edward Cook (Peaky Blinders), Karen Henthorn (Coronation Street), Lucy Sheen (Ping Pong) and Ian Mercer (All Creatures Great and Small).

When the series was first announced, Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said: "The Listeners is a captivating story that has been brought to life in this gripping adaptation which interweaves a feeling of the unknown with the need for human connectivity.

"I’m thrilled to be working with Jordan, Janicza and Element Pictures, and can’t wait for viewers to see this remarkable drama."

The Listeners will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

