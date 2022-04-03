That's because creator Steven Knight has confirmed that the Birmingham gangster saga will continue on the big screen, with a Peaky Blinders film set to serve as a conclusion to the epic story.

Peaky Blinders might be coming to an end after six seasons, but this definitely won't be the last we see of the Shelby clan.

The news was initially announced by Knight in January 2021 – at the same time that it was revealed the show was coming to an end.

Since then, the focus has understandably been on the final season of the show's small screen run, but Knight has offered a fair few hints about the movie project as well.

Read on for everything we know so far.

When will the Peaky Blinders movie be released?

Unfortunately, it's still far too early to pinpoint a release date at this juncture, with the TV series only just wrapping up and production on the film not currently slated to begin until the beginning of 2023.

With that in mind, it seems likely we'll have to wait a couple of years before the film arrives and some time towards the start of 2024 is probably the earliest we can expect it to hit cinemas.

While that might seem like a long time away, fans can take solace in the fact that it would a smaller gap than there was between seasons 5 and 6.

Of course, should any more official information about a release date – or even any stronger hints – find their way to us, we'll update this page with all the latest news.

Who will be in the Peaky Blinders movie cast?

The big question about the cast is whether Tommy Shelby will survive the end of the series – but creator Steven Knight has confirmed that Cilian Murphy will reprise the role in some capacity in the film.

When asked whether Tommy and his brother Arthur would still feature in the Peaky Blinders world after season 6, Knight told Digital Spy: "It's impossible to say yet. But the film – yes. As for who else might feature, it's too early to say – but Peaky Blinders has introduced a huge amount of iconic characters throughout its run and we'd expect many of them to make appearances. In particular, we'd expect the stars who play Shelby family members to make appearances, with Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Natasha O'Keefe, and Harry Kirton among those likely to play a role. And then there are big-name stars such as Tom Hardy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Stephen Graham and Sam Claflin, at least a couple of whom we'd expect to see – while we could also see a few high-profile additions to the cast. When official casting information is revealed, we'll post all the updates here.

What will happen in the Peaky Blinders movie?

While official plot information is being kept under wraps for now, Steven Knight has given a few hints as to what to expect.

Specifically, he's revealed that the film will be set during the Second World War, claiming he always wanted the saga to end with the conflict.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Knight said: "I know what's going to happen in those stories and it's about a sort of untold story that happened in the Second World War, which Peakys are going to be involved in."

He also revealed that Polly Gray, who was played by the late Helen McCrory will, "remain a fundamental part of the movie."

Further details are not available at this stage, but there are several ways in which a movie could potentially go and it will certainly be interesting to see what direction Knight chooses to take things.

Is there a trailer for the Peaky Blinders movie?

No, and we're not expecting a trailer for some time, with the planned start of production still months away.

That said, as soon as any teasers arrive we'll post them right here, so keep checking back for all the latest updates.