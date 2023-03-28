A big screen instalment of the crime drama, which stars Cillian Murphy as Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby, had been rumoured for a long time, with Knight confirming its existence in 2021 .

Steven Knight has told Peaky Blinders fans to "expect the unexpected" when it comes to the upcoming feature film, which is due to pick up where the hit television series left off.

However, details have been scarce in the time since, besides a reveal that the film will be set during World War II, despite Knight's original plan to end the story just prior to the conflict taking hold.

In an exclusive conversation with RadioTimes.com for the Big RT Interview, Knight teased that more details would be coming imminently, joking: "I get shot if I announce anything."

However, he did cryptically mention that the Peaky Blinders movie will be "the same but different", adding that viewers should "expect the unexpected", including new characters joining the established favourites.

Of the hotly anticipated project, Knight concluded: "It's coming and it's soon... Yeah, it's going to be fun."

Peaky Blinders ended with its sixth season, broadcast last year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with the climactic story earning star Murphy his first nomination at the BAFTA TV Awards.

Before reprising his popular role as antihero Tommy Shelby, Murphy is reuniting with superstar director Christopher Nolan for this summer's Oppenheimer, where he'll portray the creator of the atomic bomb.

Previously, the actor has been coy about the prospect of more Peaky Blinders, saying in October: "The television part of the story is finished. If there’s more stories to tell, I’m there, I just haven’t read it yet – but it’s close, apparently."

