The Tenet director is back with a historical drama that will be the biopic of scientist J Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the creation of the atomic bomb.

Get ready for the epic new film from director Christopher Nolan.

The film will feature Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy in the role of Oppenheimer.

Speaking to The Guardian about working on his sixth film with Nolan, Murphy commented: “I’ll always turn up for Chris, whatever the size of the part.

“Chris will call me up and I’m there. Isn’t it wonderful that filmmakers are still making challenging, demanding films within the studio system, shot on film rather than IMAX? I think he’s flying the flag.

“Him, Paul Thomas Anderson and Quentin Tarantino are fantastic filmmakers making interesting work on a massive scale.”

Nolan’s new film will be his first since Memento that will not be distributed and financed by Warner Bros.

Christopher Nolan will direct the film Oppenheimer, due out next year

The new film, which sees him partner with Universal Pictures, will reportedly (via The Hollywood Reporter) see Nolan enjoy total creative control, a whopping production budget of close to $100 million with an equally large spend available for marketing, 20 per cent of the first-dollar gross for Nolan, and a 100-day exclusive theatrical window before it will be available to stream.

There will also reportedly be a blackout period of three weeks on either side of the film’s release where the studio doesn’t release any other titles.

So, with all of this in mind, here is everything you need to know about Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer release date

Oppenheimer will be released in cinemas on the 21st July 2023.

The film will be released three years after Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi film Tenet, which was released in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Oppenheimer is being shot in IMAX and on 65mm film.

Oppenheimer cast

The following actors have been cast in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer

Emily Blunt as Katherine Oppenheimer

Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss

Matt Damon as Leslie Groves

Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock

Rami Malek as TBC

Benny Safdie as Edward Teller

Dane DeHaan as TBC

Jack Quaid as TBC

Olli Haaskivi as TBC

Matthew Modine as TBC

Josh Hartnett as TBC

Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer

Alden Ehrenreich as TBC

David Krumholtz as TBC

Cillian Murphy stars in the lead role of scientist J Robert Oppenheimer, marking what will be his sixth film with Nolan directing.

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt makes her Nolan filmography debut as Katherine, the activist and wife of Oppenheimer.

Emily Blunt will star in the film as Katherine Oppenheimer (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Robert Downey Jr will portray American businessman and philanthropist Lewis Strauss, while Matt Damon plays Leslie Groves - a US Army officer who oversaw the Manhattan Project.

Florence Pugh has been cast in the role of Oppenheimer’s long-time girlfriend, psychiatrist and physician Jean Tatlock, while Rami Malek has been cast in the role of a scientist and Benny Safdie will play theoretical physicist Edward Teller.

You star Dylan Arnold will portray Oppenheimer’s younger brother Frank in the film.

Finally, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Olli Haaskivi, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich and David Krumholtz have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Is there a trailer for Oppenheimer?

There is currently no trailer for Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer.

No footage has currently been seen but we shall be sure to share it once the trailer or any footage is released.

Be sure to check back here for updates.

Oppenheimer will be released in cinemas on the 21st July 2023. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.