A Quiet Place Part 3 release date: Everything we know about the spin-off

Muted thriller/horror A Quiet Place Part 2 has finally arrived in cinemas – but you may already be wondering if a third chapter of the series is in the works.

Fans will be happy to learn that there will be another A Quiet Place movie – sort of. You see, while no direct sequel to Part 2 starring the Abbott family (played by Emily Blunt, Millicent Symonds and Noah Jupe) has been officially announced, apparently director John Krasinski is working on some ideas – and in the meantime there’s a spin-off in the works from Mud and Midnight Special director Jeff Nichols.

While no plot or casting details have been announced, it’s believed the film will be set in a different place, with new characters who are also trying to survive the invasion of noise-hunting monsters seen in the main films.

Check out everything we know about the next A Quiet Place movies below.

A Quiet Place 3 release date

According to Deadline the next A Quiet Place movie – the Nichols spin-off – is set for release in 2022, which means fans won’t have to wait too long before returning to the word established in the first two films.

However, considering how many films have been delayed and rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s possible that this release date will be altered in the coming months. Check back here for more details!

A Quiet Place spin-off cast

Again, there haven’t been any official announcements on this yet. If this is really a spin-off, it seems unlikely that Blunt, Symonds, Jupe or Part 2’s newcomer Cillian Murphy will reprise their roles, unless there’s scope for cameos from the original characters.

Notably, the second film makes judicious use of flashbacks to incorporate writer/director John Krasinski’s deceased Lee Abbott into the action, so perhaps a similar technique could involve versions of the main story’s characters. Krasinski is executive producing this film (which is also drawn from a concept he originated), so it’s not completely out of the question that he’d go for a quick onscreen cameo as well.

A Quiet Place 3 story

No plot details for either a sequel or spin-off have been confirmed, though star Blunt has said that Krasinski has plenty of ideas for both.

“He has a whole arc of ideas that could work,” she told Collider.

“I think he just wanted to see how people responded to this one before he fully engaged his brain on the third one. But he has a couple of great ideas.”

A Quiet Place 3 trailer

Unfortunately, it’s far too early for any preview images or footage of any kind – but check back, as this page will be updated.

A Quiet Place Part II is in US cinemas now, and comes to UK cinemas on Friday 4th June. Check out our Sci-Fi page or our TV Guide for more viewing picks.