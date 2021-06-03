A Quiet Place Part 2’s ending explained

New horror/thriller sequel A Quiet Place Part 2 has finally made it to cinemas, and it’s absolutely full of more tense silences, terrifying monster attacks and manly apocalypse-beards than you can shake a (hopefully non-noisy) stick at.

But as the final credits roll and the events of the film wash over you, you might find yourself asking some questions. What exactly does that ending mean for the series? Were the monsters really defeated? And what’s next for the Abbott family?

We answer what may be some of your most burning questions below – and obviously that will involve some spoilers, so look away now if you haven’t had a chance to see the film yet.

How does A Quiet Place 2 end?

After a series of near-escapes, deaf heroine Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and reluctant protector Emmett (Cillian Murphy) find their way to an island colony free of the blind monsters that have torn apart human society. Unfortunately, one manages to drift over on an abandoned boat, leading to a brutal attack on the colony that accelerates their plans.

To wit, their plan was to use Regan’s malfunctioning cochlear implant (which gives powerful feedback that weakens the monsters, leaving them vulnerable to attack) in the functioning local radio station, broadcasting the signal around the country (or the world, presumably).

But this task becomes a bit more challenging when they also have to evade the monster that followed them to the island. Through a combination of sneakiness, distraction and blind luck the pair do manage to survive its attack, broadcasting the signal – and simultaneously sending it to Regan’s mother and siblings, who are under attack back at Emmett’s hideout – destroying any and all monsters still attacking them.

The film ends with Regan’s implant still broadcasting, hinting that humanity may be able to turn the tide against their attackers after all. Assuming they don’t just retune their radios to avoid the horrible feedback, dooming themselves forever.

Is Lee dead in A Quiet Place 2?

Yes – writer/director John Krasinski’s character Lee died at the end of the first film while saving his children, leaving them to strike out on their own in the sequel. However, Lee does have a significant role in A Quiet Place Part 2 in an opening flashback, which shows what happened when the monsters first attacked their small town over a year before.

Murphy’s Emmett later plays a similar role to Lee as the bearded protector of the family, though, unlike Lee, he does have one crucial weakness: he can’t speak American sign language like the rest of the main characters. The one word he was taught – “dive” – in a flashback scene does end up coming in handy during the finished film.

Do the family survive A Quiet Place Part 2?

Yes – unlike the original A Quiet Place all the remaining main characters make it out alive, albeit with some pretty close shaves and serious injuries (including a clamping bear trap to the ankle in a grisly early scene).

However, Djimon Hounsou’s snappily-named supporting character ‘Man on Island’ isn’t so lucky. He’s killed by one of the monsters in the film’s final act, shortly before Regan and Emmett manage to broadcast their signal.

Will there be a Quiet Place 3?

Currently, no direct sequel has been confirmed, though the film definitely leaves things open enough to do another follow-up.

“[John] has a whole arc of ideas that could work,” Blunt told Collider.

“I think he just wanted to see how people responded to this one before he fully engaged his brain on the third one. But he has a couple of great ideas.”

And even if we don’t see the Abbott family again, we won’t be saying goodbye to the A Quiet Place franchise entirely. Paramount have reportedly tapped Jeff Nichols (Mud, Loving) to write and direct a film set in the same universe, with John Krasinski executive producing.

It’s currently unknown exactly what the story would entail, but it seems likely that it would follow a different group of characters dealing with the fallout of the monster invasion in a new setting (though still doing it quietly).

A Quiet Place Part II is in UK cinemas now.