First launching back in 2005, Amazon Prime has become the standard by which many delivery and entertainment companies try to live up to, and it’s constantly innovating and changing what’s on offer. Its biggest draw is of course next-day and same-day deliveries, but there’s also access to hundreds of items and services that you can’t find anywhere else.

You probably know what Amazon Prime is all about by now. When you hear its name, your thoughts might first go to quick delivery or technology deals – but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

At £8.99 a month, Prime members can get exclusive deals on technology and Amazon devices such as the Amazon Echo range. They can also listen to over 2 million ad-free songs with Amazon Music, get access to a rotating selection of eBooks and magazines with Prime Reading, and watch hundreds of TV shows and movies on Prime Video.

Amazon has also recently added a free year of Deliveroo Plus to its roster, as well as same-day grocery delivery on orders over £40. You can even get unlimited photo storage and take advantage of the try before you buy system on Prime Wardrobe.

Then there’s Prime Day: two days of epic sales saved exclusively for Prime members. Over the past few years, its deals have even out-sold Black Friday offers and Prime subscriptions have gone through the roof.

So, if you’re still missing out on all these incredible services and savings, then we’re here to help. Below, you’ll find some of the best ways you can sign up to Amazon Prime for less. Whether you want to go through Amazon with the free trial, find cheaper subscription packages on offer, or go through another company to get your discount, we’ve got all the information you need.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to grab a discounted Amazon Prime subscription.

Sign up for Amazon Prime for £8.99 a month

Best Amazon Prime offers at a glance:

Best Amazon Prime offers for March 2023 in the UK

Chesnot/Getty Images

Get 30 days for free with Amazon Prime free trial

What’s the deal: Anyone who wants to sign up for Amazon Prime can get a whole 30 days for free. To sign up, all you have to do is go to Amazon Prime and select "Try Prime", then you simply have to fill in your payment and contact details. You can cancel the trial at any time, but if you don’t by the end of 30 days, your subscription will automatically renew and take £8.99 from your bank account.

Why we chose it: If you’re not sure whether the Prime life is for you, you get a whole month to test it out and see if it really has an impact on your day-to-day. If not, you can always cancel it and go back to waiting three to five days for delivery.

Get 30 days for free with Amazon Prime free trial

Get six months’ Amazon Prime for free with Prime Student

What’s the deal: Amazon has teamed up with Microsoft Surface to give students a whopping six months of Amazon Prime for free. With Prime Student, you can get exclusive offers aimed at university students, such as 10 per cent off textbooks and fashion. After six months, your subscription will automatically renew to a paid subscription, but even then it’s only £4.49 a month.

But beware – to sign up you’ll need to show proof of your enrolment in higher education, and when your three years at uni are over it will upgrade to the £8.99 subscription.

Why we chose it: Let’s be honest, university is expensive. With loans, accommodation and all the study materials, every penny you can save is a lifeline. So, with Prime Student, getting a whole six months for free before going on to pay less than £5 a month is an incredible bargain.

Get six months’ Amazon Prime for free with Prime Student

Save 11% with Amazon Prime yearly subscription

What’s the deal: Simply choosing the Amazon Prime yearly subscription can get you a great saving. If you select the £8.99 a month plan, your yearly costs add up to £107.88, but with the annual plan you’re only spending £95. That’s an 11 per cent saving on everything Amazon Prime has to offer, including books, gaming, and fast delivery.

Why we chose it: If you know you’re likely to stick with Amazon for a year then this is a great option for you.

Save 11% with Amazon Prime yearly subscription

Save 30% every month with Amazon Prime Video

What’s the deal: For £5.99 a month, you can subscribe just to Amazon Prime Video and have access to hundreds of movies as well as Amazon’s Original series. This includes the likes of Jack Ryan, The Rings of Power and Clarkson’s Farm, as well as a massive back catalogue of classic shows and films. For more information about Amazon Prime Video, check out our handy guide.

Why we chose it: If you don’t need super-fast delivery and just fancy watching a bit of Good Omens, then this is a 30 per cent saving that gives you dozens of great watches and doesn’t lump you with any unnecessary add-ons.

Save 30% every month with Amazon Prime Video

Give 12-month Amazon Prime Gift Card for £95

Amazon

What’s the deal: Looking for a gift for the person who has everything? Then why not give them everything with a £95 Amazon Gift Card? Once your recipient has their gift card, all they have to do is select "gift card balance" when paying for their Amazon Prime subscription and they’ll have a year of free Prime.

Why we chose it: It’s a thoughtful present that gives your loved one a whole year of stress-free deliveries, Amazon video content and more.

Give 12-month Amazon Prime Gift Card for £95

Get six months’ Amazon Prime for free with an O2 SIM

O2

What’s the deal: If you choose from select O2 devices or switch to an O2 SIM-only plan, you can get six months of Amazon Prime for free. You can also choose to get Amazon Music Unlimited or Audible instead, all of which will automatically renew to their subscription prices after six months.

Why we chose it: If you're on the lookout for a SIM or you're an O2 customer renewing, this is an easy way to bag yourself some free extras.

Get six months’ Amazon Prime for free with an O2 SIM

Save £2 a month for existing O2 customers with O2 Priority

What’s the deal: Existing O2 customers can add Amazon Prime to their bill and get a £2 a month Airtime discount. It’s available for all those on Pay Monthly Refresh Tariffs and people with SIM-only 12-, 18- and 24-month contracts.

Why we chose it: £2 a month might not seem like much, but in total it’s a 22 per cent saving on Amazon Prime costs.

Save £2 a month on Amazon Prime for existing O2 customers

Get two years’ Amazon Prime with select Vodafone plans

Vodafone

What’s the deal: With select Vodafone phone plans and SIM-only deals, you can get an Entertainment plan which includes 24 months of YouTube Premium, Spotify, or Amazon Prime.

Why we chose it: The entertainment plan is a great way to wrap up all your costs into one monthly phone bill. You can get a whole two years of Prime as well as unlimited data, 5G and a whole host of other benefits.

Get two years’ Amazon Prime with select Vodafone plans

Recommend Voxi to a friend and get a £40 Amazon Voucher

What’s the deal: If you recommend the mobile phone network Voxi to a friend, you’ll both get up to £40 in vouchers for Amazon, PayPal or Just Eat. All you have to do is send the unique referral link you got when you joined Voxi to a friend, who will then use it to buy a SIM.

Then, once your friend has been part of Voxi for two months, you’ll both get your choice of Amazon.co.uk, PayPal or Just Eat rewards emailed to you. The offer ends on Thursday 30th March.

Why we chose it: £40 can be used to take a big chunk out of your Amazon Prime yearly costs. Or, if you and your friend pool your £80 together, that’s only £15 left to pay for an annual subscription.

Recommend Voxi to a friend and get £40 Amazon Voucher

Get Amazon discount codes at Groupon

What’s the deal: Groupon is constantly running discounts for Amazon. Whether it’s Prime, Kindle or baby products, there’ll be something useful for you on there.

Why we chose it: There’s always something you can save money on, and with Groupon, you can stay on top of all the best Amazon savings.

Get Amazon discount codes at Groupon

