What is Amazon Kids+ subscription?

If you have an Amazon tablet or smart speaker and want to make it suitable for a young child, a subscription to Kids+ could be for you.

Signing up to this paid tier – which starts from £1.99 per month if you’re already a member of Amazon Prime – opens up access to thousands of books, learning apps, games, audiobooks, movies, TV shows, ad-free radio stations and more.

Parents who are planning on picking up a new Echo Dot Kids smart speaker when it launches on 21st July may be especially interested in Amazon Kids+ on Alexa, a new service that’s set to introduce voice-activated child-friendly content.

So whether it’s keeping your child occupied with a new game, listening to a narrated book before bed or asking questions about school subjects, a Kids+ subscription has you covered. Here’s what you need to know about how it works.

We here at RadioTimes.com have tested a wide variety of Amazon’s speakers and tablets, including the devices geared towards the younger audience. Don’t miss our in-depth Fire HD 8 Kids review, Fire HD 10 review and Echo Show 10 review.

What is Amazon Kids+?

Amazon Kids+ is a paid subscription service that gives unlimited access to a slew of content specifically made for children, including books, videos, apps, audiobooks, and educational material – sorted by three age groups: 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12.

It also gives parents a special dashboard to control what content their child is able to see and access. Parents are able to set screen time limits, filter out any content that is not age appropriate and review activity that’s recorded on the account – so there’s no chance of a child browsing social media without your consent.

Essentially, it adds a vast library of content on top of the free Amazon Kids service, which offers several basic child-friendly controls to your tablet or phone – including screen time limits, the ability to block websites and make announcements to Echo devices. This base service does not have access to the premium content.

In the free service, some apps may contain ads. But Amazon Kids+ offers a total ad free experience. The free service has in-app purchases blocked by default, while in the Amazon Kids+ membership parents have more flexibility to allow purchases. In both options, however, the parents can create profiles for up to four children.

Amazon Kids+ on Alexa adds even more into the subscription – providing access to Alexa-specific content including more than 170 Audible books, premium skill apps including Numberblocks and wake up alerts from some popular fictional characters.

There is also a free version, called Amazon Kids on Alexa, that brings some voice control features and parental controls to Echo, Echo Dot, or Echo Plus devices but – much like Kids vs Kids+ – totally lacks the premium paid content for children.

How to sign up to Amazon Kids+

Amazon makes it easy to sign up to Amazon Kids+ and there are discounts available if you are already a member of its Prime subscription service. Some plans even come with a free trial, with the charges not starting until that has expired.

These are the Amazon Kids+ plans currently available:

Three month family plan: This provides unlimited access for up to four children, for three months. There is no free trial with this plan, which costs £23.99.

Monthly single child plan: Amazon describes this as its most popular plan. It costs £3.99 per month for non-Prime members or £1.99 for Prime members. This plan includes a one-month free trial and provides unlimited access for one child.

Monthly family plan: This plan costs £4.99 per month for Prime members or £7.99 per month for non-Prime members. This plan includes a one-month free trial and provides unlimited access for up to four children. Charges start after the trial.

One year family plan: An offer for a full year of Kids+ that’s available until 17th July costs £20.00 for Prime members and £39.00 for non-Prime members. It gives you unlimited access for up to four children. There’s no free trial included.

Any customers who already subscribe to Amazon Kids+ on their Fire Kids Tablets or compatible devices will be able to upgrade to Amazon Kids+ on Alexa for free.

Sign up to Amazon Kids+

What devices are compatible with Amazon Kids+?

All Amazon Fire tablets

Fire TV

Kindle e-readers

Android phones and tablets

iOS phones and tablets

Chrome OS Chromebooks and tablets



All Amazon Fire tablets for children:

