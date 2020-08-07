What is the Amazon Fire Stick? Your guide to how it all works

Technology is revolutionising just about every aspect of our lives and even our homes are getting smarter. There are now more options than ever when it comes to TV programmes and films to watch, with practically everything available to stream from your living room or even on the go at the touch of a button.

TV smart sticks are the latest incarnation of clever home tech, but just what is an Amazon Fire Stick and exactly how does an Amazon Fire Stick work?

Below, we’ve put together a straightforward guide outlining what to expect from the smart TV stick and why you might want to get your hands on one of your own.

What is the Amazon Fire Stick?

The Amazon Fire Stick is a smart TV device, much like a NOW TV Stick, which essentially allows you to access a range of channels and platforms straight to your TV, simply by plugging it in.

The Fire Stick is one of the market leaders in this type of device and boasts a generous 8GB of storage for apps such as Netflix and BBC iPlayer.

There are two versions of the Fire Stick; the standard model and the 4K version. The 4K version has a slightly higher price-tag but will allow you to watch in higher quality, with ultra HD streaming.

How does an Amazon Fire TV stick work?

The Fire Stick allows you to watch and listen to all your favourite content with one simple device. Being portable and pocket-sized, you can take it with you wherever you go and access all your content just by plugging it into the back of a TV.

This smart stick also comes with Alexa voice control, meaning you can search for shows and control what you’re watching without having to use the remote.

You can access Prime Video content as well as a long list of apps including the ITV Hub, All4, BBC iPlayer, Hayu, Netflix and the new Disney+. You can also rent and buy films through Amazon with the Fire Stick and even browse the internet.

Music fans would also benefit from the device as you can listen to songs and playlists from the likes of Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify, all of which are available on the smart stick.

The Amazon Fire Stick essentially collates everything into the one place, so you don’t need to spend time logging into all your accounts in different locations. Plus, you can use voice control to easily control and stream everything from your favourite show to your latest playlist.



How much is an Amazon Fire Stick?

The standard price of an Amazon Fire Stick depends on the model. The price of the regular Fire Stick is usually £39.99.

For the higher-spec 4K Fire Stick, the standard price on Amazon is £49.99.

Planning to upgrade your television soon? Be sure to read our in-depth which TV to buy guide first.