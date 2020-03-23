Can I get Disney+ on Amazon Fire TV Stick?

Disney+ has finally arrived in the UK and with so many ways to watch the new streaming platform it’s understandable if you’re a bit confused.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick already makes any TV into a Smart TV allowing you access to your favourite videos, movies and shows on Amazon Prime, Netflix, YouTube, and the BBC all in one place all in 4K Ultra HD.

Disney+ launched on 24 March and is also available on Amazon Fire Stick – basically it’s compatible with Amazon Fire TV devices.F

If you don’t have a Smart TV, the Amazon Fire Stick is a good option to make sure you can get Disney Plus on TV.

Amazon Prime members get free delivery on the Fire TV Stick too.

Can I get Disney+ on Amazon Fire Stick in the UK?

Yes, you can get Disney+ on Amazon Fire Stick in the UK. You can currently sign up to Disney+ for £59.99 for an annual subscription.

Can I watch Disney+ on Amazon Fire Stick?

If you get Disney+ on the Amazon Fire Stick you can also use the 4K streaming media player remote with Alexa-enabled commands similar to the Echo Dot.

Launch the voice control by pushing the button on the remote and speaking into it – it’s that easy. All you’d need to say is ‘Play Disney Plus’ and you’re away.

How to install Disney+ on Fire Stick

Type Disney Plus in your search bar – that’s the top left of the screen. It’ll pop up, just select it from the list Choose Disney Plus app in the Apps & Games section, then click Get Disney Plus will download then you’ll get a prompt to open the app Open it or return to your home screen You can move the Disney Plus app to Your Apps and Channels – hover over it, click options on the remote and click move All done!

Other compatible devices with Disney+

Disney Plus UK isn’t just available on Amazon Fire Stick, it is also available on Android and Apple. PS4 and XBox One also have the app. Nintendo Switch is also compatible on your web browser. The app is also available on your smartphone to watch on the go, something Netflix users will be familiar with. Chromecast, Sky and Roku are other options too.

Sky struck a deal with Disney allowing Sky Q customers in UK and Ireland to pay for Disney Plus access so it seamlessly links up with their existing system. If you have Now TV you can get it there too.

Read our guide on what devices Disney+ is compatible with if you want more information. We also have a how to get Disney+ on your Smart TV guide.

