Is Disney+ UK worth it? Whether you should sign up at launch

It’s been a long wait for fans living in the UK, but Disney+ is finally on its way to our shores and bringing with it lots of exciting new content.

This will prove particularly pleasing for Star Wars fans, who have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of The Mandalorian after a wave of Baby Yoda memes came flooding over from our friends across the pond.

But is the new streaming service worth signing up for at launch? We take a look at how it stacks up to its competitors.

Price

With substantial support behind it, Disney+ is entering the streaming marketplace at a very competitive price indeed.

The regular cost of Disney+ will be £5.99 paid monthly or an annual fee of £59.99 (the equivalent of £4.99 per month).

Alternatively, eager fans can get a discount on their first year if they sign up by 23rd March, bagging a full year’s subscription for just £49.99 (which equates to just £4.17 per month).

With that membership, you can make up to seven profiles and watch on up to four screens at a time.

Amazon Prime Video requires a slightly larger investment – £7.99 for three screens – but it has the added bonus of free next-day delivery on thousands of items.

In comparison, Netflix initially appears to be lagging behind in terms of value for money. Its basic subscription comes in at £5.99, but with a significant catch that you can only stream in standard definition and on one screen at a time.

For multiple screens and HD privileges, you’re looking at a monthly payment of £8.99 (two screens) or £11.99 (four screens) for the premium package.

Of course, Netflix is home to a variety of award-winning shows and films, not to mention a large volume of content – which in part explains its greater price.

In comparison, the launch line-up on Disney+ could be deemed a little disappointing, with only The Mandalorian generating real hype.

So, while Disney+ may appear a better deal in terms of net cost, you should question just how much use you would get out of it in comparison to rival services until the big guns arrive.

Classic Disney content

While we don’t know for sure which of Disney’s animated classics will be available at launch, their cherished films will have a major presence on the service.

That’s no small point to consider, as the likes of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, The Little Mermaid, and Beauty & The Beast have entertained families for decades.

More recent offerings such as the company’s blockbuster live-action remakes and Pixar’s substantial back catalogue will also be available, meaning Disney+ could become the streamer of choice among those with children to entertain.

In addition, in the coming months Disney will likely be shepherding their most beloved productions exclusively to their new streamer, so if you’re an avid Disney fan then Disney+ could easily become your top streaming choice.

Original productions

In keeping with their brand, almost every original film and television series available on Disney+ at launch can be enjoyed by the whole family.

Marvel’s Hero Project, Diary of a Future President, High School Musical: The Series and Stargirl all shine a spotlight on warm-hearted stories about kids and young adults.

And while won’t be everybody’s cup of tea, if you’re a fan of darker stories about characters with complicated morals, the likes of which have dominated prestige television in recent years, you may want to wait until the heavy hitters start arriving…

Marvel

Of course, the ace up the sleeve for Disney+ is the imminent arrival of new content set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Unlike previous Marvel television efforts, many of which have come and gone to little fanfare, the studio’s big screen talent will be starring in these new shows which are said to directly influence upcoming movies.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier sees Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan return to the title roles for a series that unfolds in a post-Endgame world, where Steve Rogers is no longer around.

Meanwhile, WandaVision with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany has really got people talking, with its surreal sitcom setting and its position as a prologue of sorts to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It’s not difficult to imagine many people paying a Disney+ subscription for these shows alone, but notably they won’t start arriving until August.

Star Wars

A major asset for Disney+ is that it boasts a show set in the Star Wars universe.

The Mandalorian has already finished airing in the United States, which means certain surprises from season one may have already been spoiled for viewers in the UK.

However, the show is certain to attract fans nonetheless and will be getting a second season before the end of the year.

The seventh and final series of The Clone Wars will also be available at launch, a beloved animated show which has been absent from screens for several years – although admittedly, it is somewhat niche.

Star Wars fans also have an upcoming Rogue One spin-off to look forward to, following the characters of Cassian Andor and K-2So, as well as a supposed Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor (although that production seems to have stalled recently).

So, is Disney+ worth it?

Of course, the answer to that question will depend on who is asking it, but there are some general conclusions we can draw.

Those who are looking for family-friendly content will find themselves well catered for on Disney+, as will loyal fans of the company’s classic offerings (of which there are many).

Avid followers of their more recent acquisitions, namely Marvel and Star Wars, may need a bit more convincing before the service is truly “worth it.”

Sure, past films will be available to stream, but many will have seen them countless times before and may even own them on DVD or Blu-ray.

The launch of The Mandalorian in the UK is a significant draw, but it remains to be seen what effect the last three months of spoilers has had.

Marvel fans will have to wait until August for what they’re really after, when The Falcon and The Winter Soldier arrives, kicking off a new era of MCU streaming stories.

But at such a competitive price, perhaps they’ll decide to get in on the ground floor and explore the early offerings anyway.

Disney+ launches in the UK on 24th March 2020