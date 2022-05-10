Disney Plus has ordered a full season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which will be based on the hugely popular fantasy adventure series of books by Rick Riordan.

Percy Jackson hasn't been seen on screen since the 2013 sequel film starring Logan Lerman, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, but that's about to change.

Riordan, who has been critical of the previous Percy Jackson film adaptations, is co-writing the pilot for this new series, and promised fans that the new cast "will do you proud!".

The series will soon be entering production, but when is it likely to hit screen? Read on for everything you need to know about Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney Plus.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians release date speculation

Earlier this year Rick Riordan revealed on his website that filming would begin in June, meaning the shows is now very close to entering production.

As for when it will appear on our screens, that's a trickier question - with a summer production it looks likely that the earliest the series could arrive is late this year, although 2023 looks more likely.

What is Percy Jackson and the Olympians about?

Rick Riordan Johnny Louis/Getty

The show is based on Rick Riordan's hit series Percy Jackson & the Olympians, which features five main novels as well as spin-offs and other supplementary books.

When Disney Plus announced the series, the show description read: "Geared towards a general audience and especially tweens, teens, and young adults, the live action series tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.

"Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast: Who's starring as Percy?

Walker Scobell Doane Gregory/Netflix

The show has now cast its three central characters, with Percy being played by Walker Scobell (The Adam Project). Meanwhile, Aryan Simhadri (Cheaper by the Dozen) will play Grover Underwood and Leah Sava Jeffries (Empire) will take on the role of Annabeth Chase.

Beyond these three the rest of the cast is currently unknown, but with production getting closer expect more casting announcements in the weeks to come.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for Disney Plus' Percy Jackson series?

There isn't a trailer just yet as the series is only just going into production, but we will keep this page updated once one becomes available, hopefully later this year.

Percy Jackson will premiere on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Check out our Fantasty hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.