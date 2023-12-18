While many viewers will no doubt be familiar with the source material, others may only now be getting their introduction to this sprawling universe created by Rick Riordan.

So, if you're keen to find out where to start Percy Jackson's journey in the original books, look no further! We have all the information you need right here.

How to read Percy Jackson books in order

Walker Scobell as Perseus 'Percy' Jackson in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney/David Bukach

The original five Percy Jackson books were released in quick succession in the mid to late noughties, introducing readers to series protagonists Percy, Annabeth and Grover, as well as the gods of Olympus.

These five novels should be read in release date order – which also happens to be the chronological order. Ah, isn't it nice to have a straightforward timeline for a change?!

Here is the Percy Jackson reading order for your convenience:

1. The Lightning Thief (2005)

2. The Sea of Monsters (2006)

3. The Titan's Curse (2007)

4. The Battle of the Labyrinth (2008)

5. The Last Olympian (2009)

You can buy a box set of the Percy Jackson books on Amazon.

When should I read Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods?

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney Plus

Rick Riordan delighted fans with a new entry in the Percy Jackson series earlier this year, titled Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods.

This title stands apart from the original five books, with a far lower stakes story, as Riordan explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"I think 'a day in the life' is a good way to describe the book," he began. "It is basically, what is Percy Jackson doing on the average Tuesday? It's crazy, it's weird, it's dangerous, but it's not anything out of the ordinary for him.

"I think this book allowed me some more space to let the narrative breathe and give Percy some downtime, show the readers what's going on with him as he's just doing his homework or going to a swim meet or hanging out with Annabeth and Grover in the park."

Notably, The Chalice of the Gods takes place after spin-off series The Heroes of Olympus, so you would benefit from reading those books before jumping into this one.

Buy Percy Jackson and the Chalice of the Gods on Amazon, or read on for more about the Percy Jackson shared universe books.

Percy Jackson spin-off books: Camp Half-Blood Chronicles

Aryan Simhadri plays Grover Underwood in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney

Yes, like many successful fantasy franchises, Percy Jackson has spawned related novels that serve to flesh out Riordan's universe and the characters therein.

If you find yourself hooked by the original five books and are eager for more, the next step would be The Heroes of Olympus, which focuses on a prophecy first mentioned in Percy Jackson and The Last Olympian (book five).

Percy Jackson: The Heroes of Olympus books in order

The Lost Hero (2010)

The Son of Neptune (2011)

The Mark of Athena (2012)

The House of Hades (2013)

The Blood of Olympus (2014)

Buy The Heroes of Olympus box set on Amazon

As previously mentioned, Percy Jackson and the Chalice of the Gods is set between Heroes of Olympus and the next chronological entry: The Trials of Apollo – following the titular character as he takes on mortal form.

Percy Jackson: The Trials of Apollo books in order

The Hidden Oracle (2016) The Dark Prophecy (2017) The Burning Maze (2018) The Tyrant's Tomb (2019) The Tower of Nero (2020)

Buy The Trials of Apollo box set on Amazon

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday 20th December 2023. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

