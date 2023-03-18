The actor was best known for roles such as Cedric Daniels in The Wire, Charon in the John Wick franchise, and Phillip Broyles in Fringe.

Lance Reddick has died at the age of 60, with tributes pouring in from his co-stars.

Reddick died of natural causes, his publicist has said.

"Lance will be greatly missed," she added in a statement (via BBC News). "Please respect his family's privacy at this time."

Stars from across TV and film have paid tribute to Reddick, with The Wire star Wendell Pierce, who played Bunk Moreland, writing: "A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class.

"An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP."

Isiah Whitlock Jr, who played Clay Davis in The Wire, said: "Shocked and saddened by the news that Lance Reddick has passed away. Truly heartbreaking. R.I.P. My friend. You will be missed."

John Wick director Chad Stahelski and actor Keanu Reeves shared a joint statement (via Deadline): “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick.

"He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

HBO also shared a statement, saying: "Lance has been part of the HBO family for over 20 years, starring in several projects including iconic roles in Oz and The Wire. He is held in the highest regard by all who knew and worked with him and we are proud to be part of his legacy. He will be missed dearly."

Reddick's breakout role was in The Wire from 2002 to 2008. He joined the cast of Lost as Matthew Abaddon in 2008 and went on to star in the show Fringe from 2008 to 2013.

On the big screen, he was well-loved for his role as Charon in the John Wick franchise. Reddick's final role was in the recent movie John Wick 4. He is set to appear in the John Wick spin-off, Ballerina.

He will also appear posthumously as Zeus in the upcoming Disney Plus series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The actor is survived by his wife Stephanie and two children, his daughter Yvonne Nicole Reddick, and a son, Christopher Reddick.