John Wick 4: Release date, cast, plot and latest news

Few new film franchises in recent years have developed a cult following quite like John Wick, and after the huge success of John Wick: Chapter 3 Keanu Reeves is returning for another instalment of the action franchise.

Each chapter of the series has ramped up the action even more so far, and it looks like that’s going to be the case again this time – with a frankly frightening cast having been assembled for the upcoming film.

Alongside returning faces such as Laurence Fishburne and Lance Reddick, the likes of Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Clancy Brown and more have all signed on to appear in the new film – while Chilean actor Marko Zaror will star as a new villain.

The film has already been delayed a couple of times due to the pandemic – with plans to shoot it back to back with the fifth instalment having been scrapped – but here’s everything we know about the fourth chapter in the Keanu Reeves-led franchise.

John Wick 4 release date

Fans who signed up to receive text message updates about John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum were the first to learn of the sequel, after they were sent a message which read: “You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming –May 21, 2021.”

However, with coronavirus causing major delays for productions, that release date is no longer still in place. Director Chad Stahelski told Collider: ” I couldn’t tell you a release date for the next one.

“I mean, Matrix was only four weeks in when this all happened. So, Keanu’s gotta go finish his commitment up on The Matrix, which is a big deal and which I think will probably take him until the end of the year.

“Then we have to go into our prep mode and then we’ll start. So release dates, I’m sure with every production from Dave’s stuff to our stuff, who knows right now.”

In May 2020 Lionsgate announced a new theatrical release calendar – which included the news that John Wick 4 was being pushed back by an entire year, with the film now slated for release on May 27, 2022.

In March 2021, it was revealed that filming was set to start on the new film in June, with the original plan of shooting it back to back with John Wick 5 having been scrapped, and on 28th June 2021 the official John Wick Twitter account confirmed that shooting had now begun.

Who will star in John Wick 4?

Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as brooding ex-hitman John Wick, while other stars including Lance Reddick and Ian McShane as Winston also in line for a return.

And it is also another Matrix reunion, with Laurence Fishburne’s now heavily-scarred Bowery King seemingly threatening war with the High Table at the end of John Wick 3.

Speaking about reprising his role he told Collider, “I read the script. It’s really, really cool. As much as it’s the same world as the other three films, it’s just deeper.”

Meanwhile, an impressive list of stars are joining the cast for this instalment, including Rogue One star Donnie Yen, Stowaway’s Shamier Anderson, It star Bill Skarsgård, Mortal Kombat’s Hiroyuki Sanada, Billions star Clancy Brown, Doctor Strange’s Scott Adkins and singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama in her film debut.

Meanwhile, Chilean actor Marko Zaror, who previously starred in Alita: Battle Angel, has been confirmed to be playing John Wick’s latest adversary.

John Wick 4 plot

Again, details are sparse but the film will follow on from the events of John Wick 3, which saw Wick with a $14 million bounty on his head.

Fighting past the world’s most ruthless assassins, Wick looked set to be a dead man as the film drew to a close but he lived to see another day, expressing his anger with murky organisation The High Table who put the hefty price on his life. The fourth instalment has been teed up as a battle between the assassin and the powerful criminal council.

The film will not be written by Derek Kolstad, who penned the first three films in the franchise, with the writer telling Collider that it wasn’t his decision.

“When you think of the contractually of these things, the third one I shared the credit with any number of people, they didn’t have to come back to me, and so they didn’t,” he said. “At a certain stage the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I’m still close with Chad (Stahelski), still close with David (Leitch), and I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m excited to see.”

Mike Finch – whose previous credits include American Assasin and The November man – will instead take on main writing duties.

Meanwhile star Lance Reddick – who plays the Continental Hotel’s concierge Charon – has teased that fans are in for a couple of surprises.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com he teased, “It’s got a great cast. And, um, a couple of big surprises. That’s all I can say.”

Is there a trailer for John Wick 4?

Not yet, but keep checking back here for the latest. For now, here’s a look of John Wick 3.

When is John Wick 3 released on DVD?

John Wick 3 was released on DVD in the UK on 16th September 2019. You can buy it from Amazon.

John Wick 4 is scheduled to be released in cinemas on May 27, 2022, but this release date is subject to change. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.