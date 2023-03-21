The actor – who was also known for his role as Cedric Daniels in The Wire – appeared as The Continental concierge Charon in all four John Wick films and is slated to appear posthumously in the upcoming spin-off movie Ballerina.

The end credits to John Wick 4 have added a tribute to star Lance Reddick, who passed away aged 60 on Friday 17th March.

As reported by Deadline, a message on screen before the end credits begin reads: "In memory of Lance Reddick."

Keanu Reeves also paid tribute to Reddick on the red carpet at the film's premiere, telling Deadline: "It f**king sucks he’s not here."

He added: "Lance was a beautiful person, [a] special artist, a man of grace and dignity, and such a passion for his craft. And to have the chance to work with him over 10 years and four films is something that is very special to me."

Director Chad Stahelski added: "When you have someone so close pass so suddenly it’s always tricky. He was a great man, a great human [and] we’re all just fortunate enough to have spent the last 10 years of our lives working with him.

"He was a mentor, a friend, a great human being and I think the best way to help remember him and celebrate him is never forgetting how much he touched us."

Reddick died of natural causes, his publicist Mia Hansen announced on Friday.

"Lance will be greatly missed," she added in a statement (via BBC News). "Please respect his family's privacy at this time."

In the hours and days following the announcement, a flood of tributes arrived from Reddick's co-stars and admirers including former The Wire colleagues Wendell Pierce and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Meanwhile, HBO shared a statement, saying: "Lance has been part of the HBO family for over 20 years, starring in several projects including iconic roles in Oz and The Wire. He is held in the highest regard by all who knew and worked with him and we are proud to be part of his legacy. He will be missed dearly."

John Wick 4 is released in cinemas on Friday 24th March 2023.

