The series was created by Hardy, his father Chips Hardy and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, who also acts as writer. The latter has a busy slate at the moment, but it appears Taboo is very much at the forefront of his workload now.

It's been over six years since Tom Hardy drama series Taboo first aired on BBC One, but now it truly does seem the wheels are in motion on the show's long-awaited second season.

As his series Great Expectations, which comes from the same team behind Taboo, arrives on screens soon, executive producers Dean Baker and Kate Crowe were asked about their partnership with Hardy and fellow executive producer Ridley Scott, and whether they have any more stories they are planning to tell together.

Baker said: "Currently we are working on a second season of Taboo, and hopefully we will get to explore more Dickens with Steve, Ridley and Tom."

Tom Hardy as James Keziah Delaney in Taboo. BBC

This follows comments from Knight himself, who last year said of the show's second season: "I imagine that it will start production towards the end of next year. [Tom and I] are both keen to continue and there are lots of people who want us to continue in that direction. It’s been a question of schedules and deciding where it goes next."

The first season, which co-starred Jessie Buckley, Oona Chaplin and Stephen Graham, explored the dark side of 19th century London, with Hardy's adventurer and businessman James Delaney returning to England after spending 12 years in Africa.

Knight's latest series, an adaptation of Great Expectations, stars Fionn Whitehead (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch) as Pip and Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham, while Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Hayley Squires and Owen McDonnell round out the cast.

Taboo season 1 is available on both BBC iPlayer and Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

