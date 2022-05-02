However, that doesn't mean that one of his other projects, which has been in development since 2017, has fallen by the wayside - in fact, we've just got a new update on the long-awaited Taboo season 2 .

Steven Knight is a busy man these days. While Peaky Blinders has now come to an end, there is still work to be done on the crime drama's spin-off film , as well as Knight's newly announced ska and two-tone music drama set in Birmingham .

As first reported in Broadcast, Knight appeared at the Creative Cities Convention in Digbeth, Birmingham, where he confirmed that he is set to meet this coming week with the show's star and co-creator, Tom Hardy, to discuss where the series will go next.

Knight said: "I imagine that it will start production towards the end of next year. [Tom and I] are both keen to continue and there are lots of people who want us to continue in that direction. It’s been a question of schedules and deciding where it goes next."

Tom Hardy in Taboo BBC / Scott Free

A 2023 start date could mean that we'll see the new season in 2024, so here's hoping the long wait for more Taboo is finally coming to an end.

The first season of Taboo, which explored the dark side of 19th century London and co-starred Jessie Buckley, Oona Chaplin and Stephen Graham amongst others, was a hit with audiences and critics alike.

However, little has been heard since about the second season, which was commissioned over five years ago in March 2017.

Hardy did give an update on the series' continuation last year, calling it "really, really important" to him, and saying that "We’re still playing with ideas: you could go linear, a continuation of time, or we could drop prior to London or we could quantum-leap through time! I don’t know whether to go orthodox – there’s a series of that already written – but I don’t know if that’s the right way to go."

Taboo season 1 is now available to stream on Netflix. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

