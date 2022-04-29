This time, Knight is turning his attention to a very different community and time period, with a series that is set to tell the story of an extended family and four young people who are drawn into the world of ska and two-tone music.

Peaky Blinders might have wrapped up its final season earlier this month, but creator Steven Knight is set to return to his hometown of Birmingham for another new BBC One drama.

The six-part series will be set in Birmingham and Coventry in the late '70s and early '80s and has been given the working title Two Tone, with filming set to begin later this year at Knight’s new Digbeth Loc. Film and TV studio.

Speaking about the series, Peaky Blinders boss Knight said "This is a project that’s literally very close to home and I’m developing characters and themes that are set in the early 80s but hopefully are very contemporary.

"Of course, the soundtrack will be sensational," he added.

“Steven has taken his knowledge of this time and place and used it to weave a brilliantly original and characterful drama, set against the musical backdrop of ska and two-tone," said Ben Irving, Acting Director of BBC Drama. "We are thrilled to be able to bring this unique piece to viewers on the BBC.”

And Executive Producer Karen Wilson added, “Steven’s passion for this project is palpable so I couldn’t be more excited to be making it for BBC One.

"Set in the West Midlands, against a moment of real cultural and historical progression, it will be compelling, diverse, and will have a rocking soundtrack to boot.”

The series is just the latest of many projects Knight is currently working on: in addition to the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, he's also writing a new TV adaptation of Great Expectations, starring Olivia Colman and Fionn Whitehead, while his World War Two drama SAS: Rogue Heroes – which stars Connor Swindells, Jack O’Connell, and Alfie Allen – will air on BBC One later this year.

